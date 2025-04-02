Nuts & Bolts: Off to Ottawa

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 3 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee - Zemgus Girgensons

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning will aim for a third straight win over the Ottawa Senators when the latter hosts Tampa Bay on Thursday for the final edition of a four-game season series... Ottawa took a 5-4 game at home in October before the Lightning won a 4-3 game at AMALIE Arena on Feb. 4 and then won two days later by a 5-1 score...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 2-3—5 over the first three games, and Brayden Point has scored 1-3—4...Andrei Vasilevskiy has started all three games in net for the Lightning, going 2-1-0 with an .893 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 52-56-11 all-time against the Senators, including 22-32-5 on the road...Kucherov leads the Lightning in career scoring against Ottawa, posting 15-38—53 in 38 games...Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt and fourth overall with 14-27—41 in 51 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 12-7-0 career record versus the Senators with an .895 save percentage...Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 in his Bolts career against Ottawa, stopping 24 of 28 shots for an .857 save percentage in a 6-4 win on Nov. 4, 2023.

Item of the Game

The Road Ahead

Saturday, April 5 at Buffalo Sabres

Monday, April 7 at New York Rangers

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs