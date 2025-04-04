The Backcheck: Lightning fight back but fall just short in Ottawa

“We put pucks around the crease and we tried to get the rebounds, but they were good,” Lightning forward Yanni Gourde said postgame. “They blocked a lot of shots as well. They did a lot of good things in front of their net, gotta give them credit.”

Thursday started with the Lightning earning numerous shots on goal in dangerous areas, including on a first-period power play. Ullmark was there to make the saves, keeping the visitors off the scoreboard.

Tampa Bay outshot the home team 13-8, but Ottawa took advantage of an odd-man rush for the early lead.

Ottawa forward Shane Pinto cracked the seal on a scoreless game with 6:35 left in the first period, accepting Ridly Greig’s drop pass as the trailing player on a 3-on-2 before scoring on his shot from the center hashmarks.

The Senators took advantage of a second-period power play to claim a 2-0 lead, this goal coming on Jake Sanderson’s shot from the top of the setup 5:17 into the middle frame.

Brandon Hagel halved the Lightning disadvantage just 1:43 after the Sanderson goal, crashing to the net and burying a loose puck after Gourde’s initial shot created a rebound.

The tally was Hagel’s 34th goal and 82nd point of the season. Tampa Bay didn’t wind up finding the game-tying goal, but multiple members of the Lightning locker room said postgame that they liked most of their effort.