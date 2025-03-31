Lightning potential first round tickets for 2025 playoffs, presented by AdventHealth, to go on sale April 4

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will place single-game tickets for potential home games during the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Tampa Bay’s 2025 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

The Lightning's potential playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on April 4 exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com while Bolt For Life Members will have pre-sale access earlier in the week. Subscribers to the Lightning Insider newsletter and users of the official Tampa Bay Lightning App will also have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 3. Fans can subscribe to the Lightning Insider newsletter at www.TampaBayLightning.com/insider.

The Lightning are looking to qualify for the postseason for an eighth-straight season and extend their franchise record for longest consecutive playoff streak.