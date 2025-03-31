Lightning potential first round tickets for 2025 playoffs, presented by AdventHealth, to go on sale April 4

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday

Playoff Presales
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will place single-game tickets for potential home games during the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Tampa Bay’s 2025 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

The Lightning's potential playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on April 4 exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com while Bolt For Life Members will have pre-sale access earlier in the week. Subscribers to the Lightning Insider newsletter and users of the official Tampa Bay Lightning App will also have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 3. Fans can subscribe to the Lightning Insider newsletter at www.TampaBayLightning.com/insider.

The Lightning are looking to qualify for the postseason for an eighth-straight season and extend their franchise record for longest consecutive playoff streak.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Home-and-home heads to New York

Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the week

Lightning acquire F Lucas Mercuri from Carolina Hurricanes

Lightning sign F Connor Kurth to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract

A picture worth more than 1,000 words: McDonagh portrait an artistic appreciation

The Backcheck: Johansson sturdy as Lightning weather push from Islanders, win third straight game

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

Nuts & Bolts: It's Kids Day at AMALIE Arena

The Definitive "Hockey Paradise" FAQ Guide

Lightning to host watch party, presented by AdventHealth, for real-time, animated program on March 29 on Ford Thunder Alley

A Lightning ‘warrior': Defenseman Ryan McDonagh reaches 1,000 NHL games

The Backcheck: Fast start helps ignite Lightning win in McDonagh’s 1,000th NHL game

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Utah Hockey Club 0

Recap: Lightning 8, Utah Hockey Club 0

Nuts & Bolts: Utah in town for a rematch

The Lightning Foundation and MicroLumen commemorate 10-year anniversary of Honorary Captain Program

The Backcheck: Lightning score early and often before defending to win over Penguins