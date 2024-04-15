Lightning sign F Dylan Duke to a three-year NHL contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Dylan Duke to a three-year NHL contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The contract will begin with the 2024-25 season and extend through the 2026-27 season. Duke will report to Syracuse this week on an AHL amateur tryout for the remainder of the Crunch season.

The 21-year-old Duke just completed his junior season at the University of Michigan where he was an alternate captain and named to the All B1G Ten Second Team following a year in which he produced 26 goals and 49 points in 41 contests. Duke scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in the Wolverines 5-2 triumph over Michigan State to earn a spot in the Frozen Four before they bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Boston College in the national semifinal.

A native of Strongsville, Ohio, Duke played in 123 contests during his three years at the University of Michigan and tallied 54 goals and 100 points. Prior to arriving at Michigan, he spent two years with the United States National Team Development Program, appearing in 105 games and recording 97 points on 58 goals and 39 assists. He helped lead the United States to a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship after producing a goal and four assists in seven contests while averaging 12:19 time on ice. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Duke also scored three goals in five games for Team USA at the 2021 World U18 Championship.

Duke was a fourth-round selection (126th overall) of the Lightning at the 2021 NHL Draft.