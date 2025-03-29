Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

Although the Lightning completed a sweep of their three-game homestand, they were much looser defensively than they had been in the victories over Pittsburgh and Utah.

It wasn’t just that the Islanders netted three third-period goals and almost rallied from a 4-0 deficit. The Lightning had defensive problems throughout the game, and the Islanders created opportunities to score plenty of goals during the first 40 minutes. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, Jonas Johansson gave them a terrific performance. He kept New York off the board until the third. Then, after the Isles popped in three goals during a 2:49 span, he shut the door for the rest of the way. His final save of the game might have been his biggest: a stop on Bo Horvat’s in-alone shot, which preserved the 4-3 lead with 2:02 left.

The Islanders entered the contest just one point out of the second Wildcard spot, so it makes sense that they played with high urgency. Their forecheck created problems for the Lightning in the Tampa Bay defensive zone. They were committed to getting pucks and bodies to the net, posting 38 SOG and 72 attempts. Johansson had to contend with traffic, deflections, and rebound shots.

But like the Lightning, the Islanders also had defensive issues in this game. The difference between the teams during the first two periods was that the Lightning finished four of their chances, and the Isles finished none. Three of the Lightning’s goals occurred in the first period. Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring off the rush — he wired a right-circle shot inside the far post at 2:02. Over five minutes later, Kucherov took a left-circle shot that led to a save and goalmouth scramble. Alexander Romanov attempted to sweep the puck away from the low slot, but he put it onto Nick Perbix’s stick at the right circle. Perbix zipped his shot past Ilya Sorokin’s stick at 7:31. With just over three minutes left in the opening frame, the Lightning added a third goal. Ryan McDonagh, who was honored in a pregame ceremony for his 1,000th game, faked a shot from the center point. That drew Sorokin out to the top of his crease, and he was out of position when McDonagh fed Brayden Point at the bottom of the left circle for a redirection into the net.

The Lightning’s fourth goal came in the final minute of the second period. During a delayed penalty call, the Lightning pulled Johansson for an extra attacker. Quick puck movement between Brandon Hagel, Kucherov, and Point led to Point’s second goal of the day. He finished a left-circle one-timer into an open side of the net.

The Islanders began their comeback effort when Ryan Pulock drilled home a right-point shot during a New York power play at 5:58 of the third. Two failed Lightning clearing attempts from the defensive zone preceded the next two goals. Marc Gatcomb picked the puck off the side boards and wired a right-circle shot into the top of the net at 7:47. Sixty seconds later — and shortly after the Islanders held in a puck at the blue line — Tony DeAngelo collected a rebound at the bottom of the right circle and snapped it in.

With their lead suddenly reduced to a single goal, the Lightning managed the next several minutes well. The Islanders didn’t create another good chance until Kyle Palmieri’s shot off the rush with 2:13 left. The Isles pulled Sorokin for an extra skater before the ensuing faceoff, which New York won. Seconds later, the Lightning took the puck away and had an opportunity to clear the zone. But a passing miscue gave possession back to the Islanders, and Horvat had his look from the top of the crease. There were some anxious moments in the final two minutes — including the Lightning passing their way out of a potential empty-net goal — but the Isles didn’t record another shot on net. Jake Guentzel finally sealed the win with an empty-netter at 19:46.

The team meet again on Tuesday on Long Island as Tampa Bay begins a four-game road trip.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Jonas Johansson — Lightning. 35 saves.