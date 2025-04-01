Lightning honor March Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of March. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
March 4
621st Community Hero: Dr. Noelle De La Cruz
Donation Recipient: Equality Florida
March 6
622nd Community Hero: Irv Cohen
Donation Recipient: CodeBoxx Foundation
March 8
623rd Community Hero: Vicky Gonzalez
Donation Recipient: The Foundation for Community Driven Innovation
March 17
624th Community Hero: Mike O’Dell
Donation Recipient: Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans
March 25
625th Community Hero: Joe Lopano
Donation Recipient: The Tampa Bay Aviation Association
March 27
626th Community Hero: Susan Javidi
Donation Recipient: Chapters Health Foundation
March 29
627th Community Hero: Tony DiBenedetto
Donation Recipient: Think Big for Kids
About the Community Hero Program
Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.72 million to over 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.