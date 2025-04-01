Lightning honor March Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of March. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

March 4

621st Community Hero: Dr. Noelle De La Cruz

Donation Recipient: Equality Florida

March 6

622nd Community Hero: Irv Cohen

Donation Recipient: CodeBoxx Foundation

March 8

623rd Community Hero: Vicky Gonzalez

Donation Recipient: The Foundation for Community Driven Innovation

March 17

624th Community Hero: Mike O’Dell

Donation Recipient: Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans

March 25

625th Community Hero: Joe Lopano

Donation Recipient: The Tampa Bay Aviation Association

March 27

626th Community Hero: Susan Javidi

Donation Recipient: Chapters Health Foundation

March 29

627th Community Hero: Tony DiBenedetto

Donation Recipient: Think Big for Kids

About the Community Hero Program

Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $33.72 million to over 775 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.