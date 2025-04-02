Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Tampa Bay used a solid second period on Tuesday to beat the New York Islanders for the second time in the last four days.

The Lightning outscored New York 2-0 in period two to offset an even first period, and Nick Paul’s empty-net goal sealed a 4-1 win at UBS Arena.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point each had two points for the Bolts in the win.

Tampa Bay visits Atlantic Division foe Ottawa on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, NYI 0

8:46 Oliver Bjorkstrand (20) - Darren Raddysh, Brayden Point

The Lightning opened the scoring with Oliver Bjorkstrand’s netfront redirection on a point shot by Darren Raddysh.

TBL 1, NYI 1

10:57 Bo Horvat (25) - Ryan Pulock - SH

Bo Horvat evened the score with a shorthanded goal on the rush just over two minutes after the Bjorkstrand goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, NYI 10

Second period

TBL 2, NYI 1

8:09 Jake Guentzel (38) - Nikita Kucherov, Point

Jake Guentzel was left alone in front of the Islanders net and made no mistake, burying a sneaky pass by Nikita Kucherov from the left corner.

TBL 3, NYI 1

10:41 Victor Hedman (14) - Kucherov, Guentzel

Lightning captain Victor Hedman extended the Lightning lead, ripping a snap shot from the high slot through the blocker of Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin.

Shots on goal: NYI 9, TBL 6

Third period

TBL 4, NYI 1

16:29 Nick Paul (22) - Anthony Cirelli, Erik Cernak - EN

Tampa Bay solidified their winning position with an empty-net goal from Nick Paul.

Total shots: NYI 28, TBL 23