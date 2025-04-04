Recap: Senators 2, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay falls on Thursday night in Ottawa

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators despite a strong push in the third period.

Shane Pinto opened the scoring with 6:15 left in the first period, burying a shot following a drop pass on a 3-on-2 rush.

Ottawa doubled the lead on a power-play goal early in the second period before Brandon Hagel got Tampa Bay going on a rebound 1:43 later.

Neither team would score in the third period for a 2-1 final. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy ended with 17 saves, while Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Ottawa.

Tampa Bay continues its road trip with a visit to play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Scoring summary
First period
OTT 1, TBL 0
13:45 Shane Pinto (17) - Ridly Greig
Ottawa took a 1-0 lead when Shane Pinto scored on his shot from the high slot after receiving a drop pass on a 3-on-2 rush.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, OTT 8

Second period
OTT 2, TBL 0
5:17 Jake Sanderson (10) - Tim Stützle, Greig - PP
Defenseman Jake Sanderson doubled the Ottawa lead with a shot atop a Senators power play.

OTT 2, TBL 1
7:00 Brandon Hagel (34) - Yanni Gourde, Ryan McDonagh
Tampa Bay halved its disadvantage with Brandon Hagel’s rebound goal following a shot by Yanni Gourde.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, OTT 8

Third period
None.

Total shots: OTT 32, TBL 19

