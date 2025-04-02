Bolts Best Player of the Month: Andrei Vasilevskiy  

The Lightning goaltender finished out March with two shutouts and seven wins

VASY_POTM web
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The title belt for Bolts Best Player of the Month has been passed to Andrei Vasilevskiy for his stellar play throughout March.

The Bolts netminder has been a force down the stretch, finishing the month with two shutouts, seven wins and a 2.09 GAA. And it’s not like the Big Cat was lacking in competition, with Nikita Kucherov earning First Star honors from the NHL just this week.

Vasilevskiy has returned to Vezina finalist form this season, leading the Bolts to a +69 goal differential and a shot at the Atlantic division crown. He’s currently sitting at 36 wins and six shutouts with a .922 save percentage and 2.18 GAA—lofty stats which include a few of Vasy’s signature highlight-reel saves.

Up next, Vasilevskiy will look to help Tampa Bay clinch the playoffs for the tenth time in his storied career.

