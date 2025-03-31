Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the week

Kucherov paced the NHL with 3-8—11 in three games

Kucherov First Star
By Press Release
NEW YORK (March 31, 2025) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 30.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov paced the NHL with 3-8—11 in three games to overtake Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (30-79—109 in 74 GP) for the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race and lift the Lightning (43-25-5, 91 points) into second place in the Atlantic Division via a perfect week. He notched 1-2—3, his 13th three-point performance of the campaign, in a 6-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins March 25. Kucherov then registered consecutive four-point games for the sixth time in his career, posting 1-3—4 in both an 8-0 triumph versus the Utah Hockey Club March 27 and a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders March 29. The 31-year-old Kucherov, who has recorded at least three points in three straight contests for the fourth time in his career and has accumulated 5-12—17 during an eight-game point streak dating to March 15, tops the League with 33-76—109 through 69 total appearances this season. The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner (44-100—144 in 81 GP in 2023-24) also ranks among the 2024-25 NHL leaders in power-play assists (1st; 33), power-play points (1st; 40), three-point games (1st; 15), assists (2nd; 76), four-point games (2nd; 4), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 9), even-strength assists (3rd; 43), even-strength points (3rd; 69), multi-point games (t-4th; 29), shots on goal (9th; 238) and even-strength goals (t-9th; 26).

