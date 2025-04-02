The Backcheck: Focused finish extends Lightning win streak to four games

Just over five minutes into the second period of Tuesday’s Eastern Conference matchup against the New York Islanders, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced an abbreviated 5-on-3 penalty kill in a 1-1 game.

Tampa Bay fought back to even strength without allowing a goal, and the visitors took the momentum from there—the Lightning scored twice in under a three-minute span and never trailed in a 4-1 win at UBS Arena.

The Lightning improved to 44-25-5 this season with Tuesday’s win, one that opened a four-game road trip.

“I liked the way we competed,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. “What I probably liked the most was the third period. We didn’t give up anything and spent a lot of time in their end. That’s how we’re gonna win on the road and down the stretch here. In the playoffs that’s the kind of game we want to play.”