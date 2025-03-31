Nuts & Bolts: Home-and-home heads to New York

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, April 1 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena - Long Island, NY

TV coverage: ESPN+

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: ESPN+

Lines from Monday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Cam Atkinson

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will look for its second straight win over the New York Islanders when they travel to UBS Arena on Tuesday...Tampa Bay beat the Islanders 5-3 on Saturday at home...The Bolts fell 3-2 in overtime when the teams first played on Feb. 1...Tampa Bay holds a 59-45-10 record all-time against the Islanders, a run that includes a 34-17-7 pace on home ice...The Lightning are 8-2-1 in the last 11 games between the teams...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring against New York this season with 2-3—5...Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point each have 2-1—3...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise leader in scoring against the Islanders, posting 23-23—46 in 50 games played...Kucherov leads active players with 11-24—35 in 31 games against New York, good for fourth-most in Bolts history...Victor Hedman (5-18—23 in 41 GP) is the next active Bolt...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-0-1 with a .917 save percentage against the Islanders this season, while Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .921 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 13-4-1 in his career versus New York with a .936 SV% and 3 shutouts.

Item of the Game

First of the Month Sale

The Road Ahead

Thursday, April 3 at Ottawa Senators

Saturday, April 5 at Buffalo Sabres

Monday, April 7 at New York Rangers