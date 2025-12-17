Nuts & Bolts: The homestand continues against the Kings

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday:

When: Thursday, December 18 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Max Crozier

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will open their two-game 2025-26 season series against the Los Angeles Kings this Thursday at home...The teams will play again on Jan. 1 in Los Angeles...Tampa Bay is 31-13-5 all-time against the Kings, including 16-6-2 on home ice...Nikita Kucherov has scored 9-15—24 in 19 games to tie Steven Stamkos (10-14—24) as the franchise’s career leader in scoring against the Kings...Defenseman Victor Hedman ranks third with 8-8—16 in 23 games...The Bolts split their 2024-25 season series 1-1-0, dropping a Jan. 4 game 2-1 before winning the Jan. 30 rematch 3-0...Brandon Hagel led the Lightning in scoring against the Kings last season, scoring 2-1—3 in two games, while Hedman and Anthony Cirelli also scored goals versus Los Angeles in 2024-25...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against the Kings last season, going 1-1-0 with a .959 save percentage with one shutout while also contributing one assist...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 10-4-1 with a .916 save percentage against Los Angeles... Felllow goalie Jonas Johansson has yet to face the Kings as a member of the Lightning but holds a 2-0-0 career record with a .925 save percentage and 1.50 career goals against average against Los Angeles.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Monday, December 22 vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday, December 27 at Florida Panthers