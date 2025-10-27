Nuts & Bolts: Lightning make a quick trip to Nashville

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Nashville on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 28 - 7:45 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will go for a third consecutive win when they travel to Bridgestone Arena to play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday... Tampa Bay is 25-16-5 all-time against the Predators, including 13-9- 2 on the road...The Lightning went 2-0-0 against Nashville in 2024-25, outscoring the Predators 6-4... Brayden Point led the Lightning in scoring against Nashville last year with 2-1—3 in two games, and Jake Guentzel scored 0-2—2...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring against Nashville with 16-17—33 in 26 games against the Predators, followed by Point with 8-17—25 in 23 career games... Victor Hedman has scored 4-20—24 in 31 games against Nashville...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .946 save percentage against the Predators a season ago, while Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with a .935 save percentage...Vasilevskiy holds a 9-3-1 career record with a .918 save percentage in 13 career starts against the Predators, while Johansson is 2-1-0 with a .901 save percentage versus Nashville as a member of the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Limited Edition Halloween Puck

The first holiday collection puck for the 2025 season has arrived, and this one is spooky! Add this Tampa Bay Lightning Halloween puck to your collection today. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, October 30 vs. Dallas Stars

Sunday, November 2 at Utah Mammoth

Tuesday, November 4 at Colorado Avalanche