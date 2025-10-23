Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Blackhawks to open homestand

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Chicago on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 23 - 6:45 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Wednesday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas/Jack Finley - Zemgus Girgensons - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will play the Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-2 this season) for the first time this season when Chicago visits Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...The game marks the first of two between the teams in 2025-26, the other coming Jan. 23 in Chicago...Tampa Bay is 36-17-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, a record that includes a 19-7-4 run on home ice... Defenseman Victor Hedman is the franchise leader in scoring against Chicago with 7-28—35 in 32 career games, followed by Steven Stamkos’ 17-17—34 in 29 games. Brayden Point ranks third with 13-18—31 in 23 games...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against Chicago a season ago while being outscored 7-5...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with 1-3—4 in two games, while Jake Guentzel scored 1-2—3 against the Blackhawks...Goalie Jonas Johansson played both games versus Chicago in 2024-25, going 1-1-0 with an .824 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average... Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-0-0 with a .930 save percentage in his career against Chicago along with one shutout... Johansson is 2-2-0 with an .831 save percentage in his Bolts career against the Blackhawks.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, October 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Sunday, October 26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Tuesday, October 28 at Nashville Predators