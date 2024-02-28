Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back home against Buffalo

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

When: Thursday, February 29 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix/Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Sabres are playing the third of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts dropped the first meeting of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss Oct. 17 at BUF before skating to a 3-1 win Jan. 20 at BUF...Brandon Hagel (2-2—4) leads Tampa Bay in goals and points vs. BUF this season and is tied with Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2) for the team lead in assists...Hagel was drafted by BUF in 2016 (6th round, 159th overall) and has pointed in six of his seven career matchups vs. BUF (5-6—11)...Cirelli has found the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 contests vs. BUF (3-7—10), including each of the last four meetings at AMALIE Arena (1-3—4)...Nikita Kucherov is riding an 11-game home point streak vs. BUF (7-9—16) and has found the scoresheet in 13 of his last 15 meetings overall...Brayden Point has picked up points in seven of his last eight games vs. BUF (5-7—12) and has seven points over the last three meetings at AMALIE Arena (2-5—7)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in six of his last seven contests vs. BUF (4-7—11) and has recorded an assist in each of the last four meetings at AMALIE Arena (1-4—5)...Victor Hedman has found the scoresheet in eight of the last 11 home games vs. BUF (4-7—11)...Since being acquired by the Lightning in 2022, Nick Paul has picked up points in six of his seven contests vs. BUF (2-5—7)...The Bolts are 8-0-2 in their last 10 home games vs. BUF and 6-2-2 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 51-49-10 with five ties all time vs. BUF, including a road record of 24-24-6 with three ties...Stamkos (22-25—47) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. BUF and is tied with Martin St. Louis (15-25—40) for the lead in assists...The Bolts have played on February 29 three times in franchise history and are 3-0-0 with wins over TOR (3-2 OTW, 2008; 2-1 W, 2016) and CGY (4-3 W, 2020).

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-Body - Day-to-Day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens - Buy Tickets

Thursday, March 7 vs. Calgary Flames - Buy Tickets

Saturday, March 9 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Buy Tickets