Nuts & Bolts: Lightning aim to extend winning streak against Stars

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Dallas on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 30 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

TV Coverage: TNT/HBO Max

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2) will look to push their season-long win streak to four games when they host the Dallas Stars (6-3-1) at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...Tampa Bay is 27-25-8 all-time against Dallas, a record that includes a 13-14-4 pace on home ice...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in scoring versus the Stars with 20-13—33 in 26 games, while Victor Hedman leads active players with 5-20—25 in 32 games...The Lightning finished 1-1-0 against the Stars a season ago, falling 4-2 in a Nov. 23 game before avenging the loss with a 3-2 shootout win on March 20...Anthony Cirelli scored 3-1—4 in last season’s games against the Stars to co-lead Tampa Bay alongside Brandon Hagel, who posted 1-3—4...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both of last season’s games against Dallas, going 1-1-0 with an .885 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 15-4-3 in his NHL career against Dallas while posting a .927 save percentage and six shutouts...Jonas Johansson’s lone appearance in his NHL career versus Dallas came on Dec. 2, 2023 in relief with the Lightning, making seven shots on nine saves.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, November 2 at Utah Mammoth

Tuesday, November 4 at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, November 6 at Vegas Golden Knights