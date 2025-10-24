Nuts & Bolts: Busy weekend begins with a matchup against the Ducks

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Anaheim on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 25 - 5 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Dominic James

Mitchell Chaffee - Zemgus Girgensons - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning take aim for their first win on home ice this season when the Anaheim Ducks visit Benchmark International Arena for a 5 p.m. game on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 25-15-6 all-time against the Ducks, including 14-8-1 on home ice...Tampa Bay split last season’s series with Anaheim, going 1-1-0 while getting outscored 4-7...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with 0-3—3 in two games, while Jake Guentzel (2-0—2) and Brayden Point (1-1—2) each had two points against Anaheim...Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring against the Ducks with 8-16—24 in 20 career games, followed by Steven Stamkos’ 9-10—19 in 19 games. Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 2-9—11 in 24 career games versus the Ducks...Andrei Vasilevskiy won his lone start against Anaheim last season, making 34 saves on 37 shots for a .919 save percentage...Jonas Johansson finished with an .880 save percentage in his start against the Ducks last season...Vasilevskiy is 7-1-0 in his NHL career against Anaheim with a .926 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .912 save percentage against Anaheim with the Bolts.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

New 3rd Jersey Product Drop

The players are on the ice in the alternate 3rd jersey on Saturday, and we've got new 3rd jersey product dropping. Shop the latest product, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, October 26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Tuesday, October 28 at Nashville Predators

Thursday, October 30 vs. Dallas Stars