Nuts & Bolts: A chance to rebound on home ice

Tampa Bay will try to snap a three-game skid when they host the Flyers on Thursday

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ HOME _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 7 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: ESPN+, Hulu
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Perbix
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defenseman
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning on Thursday face the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season...The teams also meet twice in March... Tampa Bay brings a 54-46-11 all-time record against the Flyers into Thursday’s game, a record that includes a 9-2 run across the past five years...Martin St. Louis leads Tampa Bay in career scoring against the Flyers with 15-43—58 in 44 games... Defenseman Victor Hedman leads active Bolts against the Flyers with 9-23—32 in 38 games, while Nikita Kucherov has 9-22—31 in 26 career games...Tampa Bay won last season’s three-game series 2-1, winning a Jan. 23 game 6-3 before the Flyers won 6-2 on Feb. 27. The series ended with a 7-0 Tampa Bay win on March 9... Kucherov posted 3-3—6 against Philadelphia last year, and defenseman Darren Raddysh had 0-6— 6. Brayden Point scored 2-3—5...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started all three games against the Flyers last year, going 2-1-0 with a .919 save percentage. He is 14-4-0 all-time against Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2024 Military Appreciation Collection
Tonight the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate Military Appreciation Night, and be sure to check out this year's military collection. Shop in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 14 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils
Tuesday, November 19 at Pittsburgh Penguins

News Feed

Here's the best new Bolts gear to grab right now

The Backcheck: Bolts end trip with third straight defeat

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Last stop in St. Louis

The Backcheck: Lightning fall in Winnipeg

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 7, Lightning 4

Recap: Jets 7, Lightning 4

Nuts & Bolts: A tough test awaits in Winnipeg 

The Backcheck: Winning streak comes to an end in Minnesota

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Wild 5, Lightning 3

Recap: Wild 5, Lightning 3

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch in Minnesota

The Backcheck: Lightning ride fast start to road trip-opening victory

Lightning announce fan experience enhancements for 2024-25 season

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Avalanche 2