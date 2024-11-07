Nuts & Bolts: A chance to rebound on home ice

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
When: Thursday, November 7 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: ESPN+, Hulu
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Perbix
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defenseman
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning on Thursday face the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season...The teams also meet twice in March... Tampa Bay brings a 54-46-11 all-time record against the Flyers into Thursday’s game, a record that includes a 9-2 run across the past five years...Martin St. Louis leads Tampa Bay in career scoring against the Flyers with 15-43—58 in 44 games... Defenseman Victor Hedman leads active Bolts against the Flyers with 9-23—32 in 38 games, while Nikita Kucherov has 9-22—31 in 26 career games...Tampa Bay won last season’s three-game series 2-1, winning a Jan. 23 game 6-3 before the Flyers won 6-2 on Feb. 27. The series ended with a 7-0 Tampa Bay win on March 9... Kucherov posted 3-3—6 against Philadelphia last year, and defenseman Darren Raddysh had 0-6— 6. Brayden Point scored 2-3—5...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started all three games against the Flyers last year, going 2-1-0 with a .919 save percentage. He is 14-4-0 all-time against Philadelphia.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 14 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils
Tuesday, November 19 at Pittsburgh Penguins