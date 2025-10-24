Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Chicago on Thursday

TBLvsCHI_102325_ExtraShift
By Dave Mishkin
TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning’s frustrating start to the season continued on Thursday, as they dropped a 3-2 decision to Chicago. For the third time this year, the Lightning entered a third period tied and came away with no points. In this contest, they surrendered the eventual game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation, squandering a chance to bank at least one point.

The fact that the winning goal for Chicago started with a Lightning turnover in the offensive zone makes this defeat especially tough to swallow. It also overrides the other storyline from the game: this was the Lightning’s best overall performance of the season.

The Lightning brought a high compete level throughout the night. They outshot, outattempted, and outchanced Chicago. Unfortunately, they weren’t rewarded (enough) for their efforts. Spencer Knight was sharp in stopping 29 shots for the ‘Hawks, but the Lightning also hit four goalposts in the game (one of those came off a Knight save—Brandon Hagel’s shot hit the top of Knight’s pad and then clanked off the post).

Tampa Bay’s penalty kill allowed a first-period goal (just the third PK goal allowed this year), but the PK came up with four successful kills in the third period—including a five-on-three and a four-minute high-sticking double-minor—to keep the contest temporarily tied at two.

As time ticked down in regulation, however, the Lightning made the crucial mistake that cost them the game and a chance at getting points.

Still, there were definite bright spots. It was encouraging to see the team play as well as it did for an extended period of time. They’ll need to do it again when Anaheim visits on Saturday.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

  1. Ryan Donato — Blackhawks. Two goals.
  2. Spencer Knight — Blackhawks. 29 saves.
  3. J.J. Moser — Lightning.

News Feed

Recap: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2

Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Dominic James aims to bring speed to NHL debut against familiar Blackhawks team Thursday

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Blackhawks to open homestand

Lightning recall forward Dominic James from AHL Syracuse

Charle-Edouard D’Astous ‘rewarded’ for hard work with recall, gunning for first NHL game with Lightning

Lightning re-assign forward Scott Sabourin, defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Lightning push back, earn one point from weekend back-to-back 

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 2

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish the trip

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 - OT

Recap: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 - OT

Lightning recall defenseman Steven Santini, forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Second back-to-back of the trip opens in Detroit

Lightning trade G Pheonix Copley to Los Angeles Kings for future considerations

Mishkin's Musings: On the importance of team defense

The Backcheck: Lightning take OT point Tuesday, claim three of four points from road back-to-back