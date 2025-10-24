Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2

The Lightning’s frustrating start to the season continued on Thursday, as they dropped a 3-2 decision to Chicago. For the third time this year, the Lightning entered a third period tied and came away with no points. In this contest, they surrendered the eventual game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation, squandering a chance to bank at least one point.

The fact that the winning goal for Chicago started with a Lightning turnover in the offensive zone makes this defeat especially tough to swallow. It also overrides the other storyline from the game: this was the Lightning’s best overall performance of the season.

The Lightning brought a high compete level throughout the night. They outshot, outattempted, and outchanced Chicago. Unfortunately, they weren’t rewarded (enough) for their efforts. Spencer Knight was sharp in stopping 29 shots for the ‘Hawks, but the Lightning also hit four goalposts in the game (one of those came off a Knight save—Brandon Hagel’s shot hit the top of Knight’s pad and then clanked off the post).

Tampa Bay’s penalty kill allowed a first-period goal (just the third PK goal allowed this year), but the PK came up with four successful kills in the third period—including a five-on-three and a four-minute high-sticking double-minor—to keep the contest temporarily tied at two.

As time ticked down in regulation, however, the Lightning made the crucial mistake that cost them the game and a chance at getting points.

Still, there were definite bright spots. It was encouraging to see the team play as well as it did for an extended period of time. They’ll need to do it again when Anaheim visits on Saturday.

