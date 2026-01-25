Bolts alumni Hall, Malone look back on outdoor games ahead of Stadium Series

Adam Hall remembers the feeling like it was yesterday.

The date was Oct. 6, 2001.

Hall, then a college hockey player at Michigan State University, was donned in full gear with added eye black on his face as he hiked with his teammates toward a game that would change hockey forever.

Hall wasn’t at his team’s usual arena. Rather, he was gearing up for the game sometimes referred to as the ‘Cold War’ at the university’s football stadium—the first regular season outdoor hockey game held in North America.

The NHL followed suit with their first outdoor regular season game, the 2003 Heritage Classic in Canada, and those outdoor games haven’t stopped since.

The league’s next scheduled visit is to none other than Tampa, Florida—the same city in which Hall played four NHL seasons—on Feb. 1 to host the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

The experience is one-of-a-kind, and it still stands out among Hall’s hockey memories.

“It's like this distant roar when you're inside the tunnel, and then as you walk out of that tunnel, the roar surrounds you, gets louder and louder and it just opens up all around you. I mean, it’s four times the amount of fans, and I still get chills thinking about seeing the distant fans in the far endzone in the tunnel and as you walk out having it open up around you.”

That game was an NCAA rivalry matchup between Michigan State and Michigan on a day nearly 75,000 fans sold out the stadium. Hall opened the scoring 3:25 into the game with a power-play goal and then had the primary assist on the game-tying goal in the final minute of what ended as a 3-3 tie between the in-state rivals.

It wasn’t his only outdoor game, as he also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL’s first-ever Winter Classic in 2008. The historic event saw the Penguins defeat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in a shootout on a blustery, snow-filled day in New York.

“I don't think you could have scripted a better scene where it was just this continuous kind of Christmas snow,” he said. “It was just heavy nonstop snow. I remember the ice and trying to stickhandle through piles of snow, and to try to make a pass across the ice you'd almost have to take a slapshot and fire it as hard as you could.”