Steven Santini shares NHL experience with son, Chase, for first time

Tuesday night won’t be forgotten among the Santini family.

Chase Santini, the 6-year-old son of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Steven Santini, watched his dad play in the NHL for the first time.

The Lightning suffered a 5-2 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Benchmark International Arena, but the final result won’t dim what was a bright-eyed experience for the young Santini.

He might not have been the loudest voice in the building, but he was definitely the biggest fan of No. 16 in Lightning threads.

Chase called it “pretty cool” to see his dad play in Tampa Bay and was impressed by the massive size of Benchmark International Arena.

The 6-year-old Santini enjoyed the game, also making sure to enjoy some in-arena treats. His enthusiasm showed under a Lightning baseball cap while he enjoyed some chocolate cake from his arena seat on Tuesday night.

“Seeing how the rules are working and how does it (hockey) work,” he said of his favorite part.

The Lightning defenseman said after the game that it was a moment he won’t soon forget, one he’s been looking forward to for a long time. He made sure to find his son near the glass during warmups, sharing a quick moment before the game.