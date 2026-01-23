The Bolts are kicking off Stadium Series Week with five straight days of giveaways

Lightning Limited Drops is stacked with prizes. Here’s how to enter.

MK0031 - Stadium Series Limited Drops _ Promotion _ Overall _ 1920x1080
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

We did it, Bolts fans. We’re here.

2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ Week officially starts on Monday.

We’re days away from one of the most action-packed weekends Tampa Bay has ever seen. And to celebrate, the Lightning are doing five straight days of giveaways leading up to the big game.

Starting Monday, a daily drop of top-shelf handouts will be happening exclusively in the Tampa Bay Lightning app, including signed Stadium Series jerseys from the team’s biggest starts and a pair of lower-level tickets to the game.

To enter, fans will need to be signed into their Lightning App or create an account if you don’t have one. Everyone signed into the app will receive a push notification prompting them to enter the Lightning Limited Drop at noon each day of the week. Fans will then need to stay in the drop until a 10-minute countdown timer hits 0:00 to be automatically entered to win that day's prize. You'll then be immediately notified whether you won once the timer runs out.

The official list of gifts and prizes can be found below. The biggest key to winning? Make sure those push notifications are turned on.

May the odds be in your favor and happy Stadium Series Week!

  • Monday 1/26: Pair of lower-level Stadium Series tickets
  • Tuesday 1/27: Signed Nikita Kucherov Stadium Series jersey
  • Wednesday 1/28: Signed Jake Guentzel Stadium Series jersey
  • Thursday 1/29: Signed Andrei Vasilevskiy Stadium Series jersey
  • Friday 1/30: Signed Victor Hedman Stadium Series jersey

