Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Atlantic Division foe

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday:

When: Thursday, March 12 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Conor Geekie - Corey Perry

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Declan Carlile

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Victor Hedman - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host an Atlantic Division foe in the Detroit Red Wings this Thursday for the first time this season...The Lightning are 1-0-1 against Detroit this season after a pair of road games, outscoring Detroit 7-4...Darren Raddysh leads the Lightning in scoring against the Red Wings with 1-2—3 this season. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-1 with a .926 save percentage...The Lightning are 41-37-7 all-time against Detroit, a record that includes a 24-15-3 pace on home ice... Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Red Wings, scoring 21-33—54 in 41 games. The next active Bolt is Victor Hedman with 5-37—42 in 49 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 17-5-2 career record against Detroit with a .929 save percentage and one shutout, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage in two career starts against the team.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, March 17 at Seattle Kraken

Thursday, March 19 at Vancouver Canucks