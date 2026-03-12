‘It feels like home’: Corey Perry settling in nicely during return to Tampa Bay

Any NHL player who gets traded in the middle of a season will tell you that assimilating into a new team takes time.

Or at least, that’s usually the case.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s newest addition to the locker room—although not entirely new—hasn’t skipped a beat. Veteran forward Corey Perry scored in each of his first two games with the team during last weekend’s back to back.

Perry, who spent two seasons with the team from 2021 to 2023 and helped the Lightning reach the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, is happy to be back.

“It’s exciting. It feels like home coming back into this room,” the 40-year-old forward said from the Lightning locker room on Tuesday morning. “(There’s) a lot of familiar faces, and it’s been a good start.”

Perry, who was acquired before last Friday’s trade deadline in exchange for a 2028 second-round draft pick, hasn’t waited to contribute. Perry became the third player in franchise history to score in their first two games with the Bolts after being acquired in a trade, joining Anthony Duclair in 2024 and Chris Joseph in 1993.

“To have that chance (to win),” he said of why he accepted the trade to reunite with Tampa Bay. “There’s unfinished business from when I left. It’s an exciting team and good to be a part of it.”

Despite starting the season with the Los Angeles Kings, Perry said the transition back to being a Bolt has been an easy one.

“I don’t know, just being comfortable I guess,” Perry said of finding the scoresheet immediately in his return. “It’s not easy coming in midway through a season, but I’m super comfortable around the group and just excited.”