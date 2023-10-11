The Lightning’s GAME ONe celebration popped the Zamboni trunk on a bevy of live music, local activations and, of course, Sir Lucious Leftfoot himself, Big Boi. All of which preceded a sold-out Lightning win over the Predators thanks to big-time moments from Nick Paul, Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov. It was a lot going on, a lot to take in. Which brings us to our next news: Sights & Sounds is back. The no-nonsense thoughts and observations from everything Lightning hockey, both on and off the ice. Tuesday brought much to talk about from start to finish of its NHL-opening throwdown. Let’s dive into it.
Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe
Deep thoughts and observations from Tuesday’s NHL-opening celebration
Victor Hedman arrived straight from Wimbledon in a dynamite, wide-lapel three-piece suit to a fan-packed blue carpet entrance. Just look at him up there. If there were any questions on Hedman’s propensity to reclaim his throne atop the NHL’s defensive elite, we can go ahead and put those to bed. This is a top-level statement piece from a seasoned Lightning veteran.
Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev pulled off a sleeker, sexier version of the Guy Who Attended His Hater’s Funeral ensemble.
Sergachev came alive last year for the Bolts, elevating his game and reaching a new tier as one of the top defensemen in the league. But it’s worth noting Sergy’s repute off the ice, too, with a stylish attention to detail and uncanny knack for high-end fashion that never disappoints the Lightning’s player arrival posts. This concludes my campaign to get the Bolts their own GQ profile.
A nostalgic ride of Outkast karaoke
One of the benefits of booking one-half of a legendary rap duo is that you get more bang for your buck on the setlist. Big Boi ran through a slew of memorable hits and fan favorites in no more than 45 minutes—an effortless feat when you only have to perform one verse of every song—thanks to some savvy booking from the Lightning events team. Mascots DJ Kitty and Pete the Pelican turned up in the front row, making it through the entire set without passing out. And the introduction into “ATLiens” more than made up for the Bolts’ struggle to slow the Nashville rush in the second period. Big Boi is in the Lightning family for life.
All hail The Edition’s espresso martini pop-up
I have to assume any seats left empty for the Lightning’s top-notch pregame show were the result of a few last-minute martinis to gas up before puck-drop. There was a little extra thunder in that first period thanks to the 5-star mixologists at The Edition.
Tampa gets LOUD for its legends
A grand cast of Tampa Bay Hall of Famers were in the house for the game’s ceremonial puck drop, featuring a beloved lineup of Wade Boggs, Fred McGriff, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber, Dick Vitale, Dave Andreychuk, Rick Peckham and Phil Esposito. It was a well-done, admirable precursor that set the tone for the rest of the night, most notably its player introductions. The loudest of the loud hit the roof of the arena for the Captain, whose stoic, one-stick-up glide carries a little extra sauce out there on the ice. The night’s biggest “bless his heart” moment: the heartwarming roar from the crowd upon seeing a suited Andrei Vasilevskiy on the bench.
Hockey players with frickin’ laser beams attached to their sticks
The “shoot it” birds are back
Like they never left. We love to yell “shoot it” don’t we, folks? God bless it. There needs to be a hockey fan analytics to keep track of things like this. Maybe the Lightning Foundation raises a dollar for every “shoot it” of every game. And then donates that money to a charity of the fan who registered the highest Shoot Its Above Average (SIAA) on the season. Let’s make it happen.
The dads in here are losing their minds, up in here, up in here
There’s something wonderful about gazing out into a thunderous blue crowd and seeing several 60-year-old gentlemen lip-sync battling “Party Up” by DMX. Hockey really is a beautiful sport.
BETTER CALL PAUL
We might have to make up some T-shirts.