Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

One of the benefits of booking one-half of a legendary rap duo is that you get more bang for your buck on the setlist. Big Boi ran through a slew of memorable hits and fan favorites in no more than 45 minutes—an effortless feat when you only have to perform one verse of every song—thanks to some savvy booking from the Lightning events team. Mascots DJ Kitty and Pete the Pelican turned up in the front row, making it through the entire set without passing out. And the introduction into “ATLiens” more than made up for the Bolts’ struggle to slow the Nashville rush in the second period. Big Boi is in the Lightning family for life.

All hail The Edition’s espresso martini pop-up

I have to assume any seats left empty for the Lightning’s top-notch pregame show were the result of a few last-minute martinis to gas up before puck-drop. There was a little extra thunder in that first period thanks to the 5-star mixologists at The Edition.

Tampa gets LOUD for its legends