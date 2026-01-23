‘All the right reasons’: Stadium Series to celebrate hockey, community in Tampa

What is the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game in Tampa truly about?

If you ask Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs or NHL President of Events and Content Steve Mayer, the answer likely comes down to a combination of many different things.

But at its core, the Feb. 1 outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium is a celebration of hockey for one of the NHL’s premier markets—and a fanbase that has earned the opportunity to show its love for the sport.

“For us this was about getting it here for our fans,” Griggs said. “With the explosion of community hockey here, with all the young kids playing hockey now, where we're at as an organization, this is the perfect time to have an outdoor game here.”

As Griggs and Mayer stood beside one another in the stands at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday just above the construction crew that continues to transform the NFL field into its NHL phase, both credited the Lightning fanbase for earning this game.

Mayer and the NHL also placed this year’s Winter Classic in Miami. He said it makes “all the sense in the world” to bring outdoor hockey to the state of Florida.

“In a world where these special events get a lot of attention, we're finding that these games in Florida are not only reaching hockey fans, but they're reaching sports fans, and we're doing them for all the right reasons,” Mayer said. “We’re celebrating hockey here in Tampa and all the success they've had. This is awesome, and for every right reason in the world, we're playing the game in Florida.”

The frame structure for the temperature-controlled tent in which the ice will be built stands on the field, and assembly of the arena dashers had begun by Thursday’s media availability. In the coming days, the tent will be placed on the frame to allow for ice-making—which takes six days—and a graphic will cover the field to show the remainder of the stadium design.

Mayer said the NHL plans to reveal those designs next week, calling them “spectacular”. He reiterated that the NHL is not concerned about the forecasted game day temperatures being in the upper 60s since the ice will only be uncovered shortly before the game with the help of the tent.