NHL Commissioner Bettman: A ‘relentless’ Jeff Vinik brought Stadium Series to Tampa

Relentless.

That’s the word NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman used to describe Tampa Bay Lightning Chairman and Governor Jeff Vinik’s pursuit to bring an outdoor game to Bolts fans.

Thanks to that relentless pursuit, the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series looms on Feb. 1 against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And excitement is growing.

As the NHL prepares to descend upon Tampa for the challenge of its first outdoor game in Tampa, Commissioner Gary Bettman told media at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday that the opportunity to host such a game is the result of its ‘relentless’ owner, Jeff Vinik.

When the NHL hosted its All-Star game in Tampa in 2018, Bettman and the NHL took note of a billboard encouraging them to bring an outdoor game to the city. Now, six years later, it’s time.

“That timing wasn't right, but over the last few years, we remained focused, Jeff Vinik remained relentless, and we continued to think about and explore the ways that we could do it,” Bettman said Tuesday. “And we think we've got it right. Tune in on Feb. 1, and we'll see if we got it right.”

February’s game will mark the second outdoor game in Florida for the NHL this season following the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, which saw the New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 at loanDepot Park in Miami on Jan. 2.

Still, the upcoming Stadium Series game will stand alone in NHL history. Bettman on Tuesday said the game will be “different from any one we’ve ever done.”

Because Raymond James Stadium is not inside a dome, the NHL will spend the week prior to the game building the ice sheet inside a massive air conditioned tent before disassembling the tent six hours before game time.

“The most important thing about the outdoor games is the connection it makes with our fans. We do it for our fans. Our players love it. We've done 44 outdoor games now. This one is going to be a little more challenging. The one in Miami, we had the dome to protect us during the put-together phase, but this one, we're going to build our own protective unit and have to take it down on game day. I think we have the resources, the technology, the bright people to do it, and I think it's going to be a truly fun day.”

Some of that process will mean unpredictability for the event, which might mean even more surprises than usual.

“Because of what we're building and what we have to do, until we take it down, you won't see how the field is going to be decorated because we're going to basically do that on wheels and get it out. It'll all be designed, but it won't be put out there until before the game,” Bettman said. “So again, this will be different than anything you've ever seen, because if you went to the family skates or the practice days at some of the other outdoor games, you'd look and see how we've outfitted the stadium. This one, you're not going to know until you see the whole effort of taking it apart and unveiling it.”

The game will be played at night, which will help prevent ice melt in the Florida sun. As is the case with all outdoor games, weather will be unpredictable.

Still, Bettman said on Tuesday the NHL feels confident in its ability to handle the adversity caused by Mother Nature.

“The biggest concern for us in these games is generally humidity and rain and the sun, but we'll play late enough in the day, so the sun won't be an issue. If you remember when we played in Tahoe during COVID, it was in the 20s or 30s, but the sun was destroying the ice during the day. If the temperature is like it is today, we should be fine.”

The NHL’s commissioner on Tuesday reiterated that while the event will require overcoming new challenges and different scenery, the league is excited to see the Lightning get their outdoor game this season.

It’s a reward that has been earned by every aspect of the organization, and the league has noticed.

“You can't talk about the success this franchise has had on and off the ice, you can't talk about what has happened to the area around the arena, without talking about Jeff Vinik. He has made all the difference in the world. It's a testament to his passion, his creativity, his vision, and his willingness to invest heavily in this community and in this team,” Bettman said.

“But from our standpoint, as we looked at a place that never hosted an outdoor game, we thought it was time for the fans of the Lightning to be able to share in the experience. And it didn't go unnoticed that 25,000 Lightning fans actually went to Nashville (2022 Stadium Series) to see that outdoor game. So we thought it was time to bring it in here.”