Borgen: Past, Present, Future

At the morning skate this past Tuesday before that night’s impressive 4-0 Kraken win over elite Eastern Conference foe Florida, defenseman Will Borgen was standing at a blue line, razzing assistant coach Jay Leach stationed about 30 feet away on the side boards of the offensive zone. Borgen flashed his easy, mischievous smile and a “what about me?” shrug, then tapped his stick to the ice for a pass while lined up for a puck-touch drill that helps players tune up for the pending game.

It was a brief moment and, no, Leach, didn’t send a puck Borgen’s way, but the smiles on both men’s faces are part of a story that started back in the fall of 2021 over more than a few weeks of one-on-one time for player and coach during the Kraken’s inaugural season. Those post-practice sessions at Kraken Community Iceplex plus dozens more after morning skates, home and away, created both routine and a bond that holds firm today and whatever day the Kraken are on-ice preparing for a game.

“The first half of the [inaugural] season, I was working with him every skate,” said Borgen this week about the Kraken assistant coach who oversees the defensive corps. “He was really good. He still does it with me now before practice and stuff. We're working on some random little detail, whether it's strengthening my top hand [on his stick] or getting pucks around [the boards] and pushing them ahead. Or stick handling and whatever else can cause a lack of time getting out of the [defensive] zone.”

This past week, Leach was doing the same with just called-up rookie defenseman Ryker Evans. One session was working on first passes out of the defensive zone.

Evans, of course, arrived as a touted draft choice developing fast and finished his first six NHL games with four primary assists in the most recent two wins and one shootout loss. Borgen, on the other hand, back in 2021 was the Kraken’s seventh or even eighth defenseman on the depth chart. He didn’t get a start until Thanksgiving Eve. Say what fans might about earning an NHL salary for simply serving as a reserve with no game pressures, Leach made a challenging time way better for Borgen.

“I mean, it's sucks not playing,” said Borgen, a cut-up sort of personality who can be dead serious about the sport he loves and now plays with a $5.4 million, two-year contract. “Because that's what you've been doing your whole life. You play hockey. That's what you're used to. Once you're not [playing games], it's definitely different.

“But [Leach] was always working with me. he was always positive. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, we're just gonna repeat some stuff from practice again. We were doing meaningful things every time we were out there to help me be a better player.”