Who’s Who and What’s New 

A bolstered lineup of staff behind the bench and in the locker room is ready to help Kraken players be at their best while breaking a few barriers in the process

By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

Just as the Kraken spent this summer strengthening the team on the ice with key additions like signing of Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson, general manager Ron Francis and the front office shored up the group of people who help all the players be at their best, game in and game out.

As training camp gets underway and work on the upcoming season begins in earnest, what better time to refamiliarize ourselves with faces known and new behind the bench, in the locker room, and beyond.

Coaching Staff

Stanley Cup winner Dan Bylsma takes over as bench boss for the Kraken. The 2010-11 NHL coach of the year joined the Seattle organization in its first year, supporting a joint AHL team in Charlotte before becoming the first head coach in Coachella Valley history and leading his team to two straight AHL Western Conference Championships and Calder Cup Finals. He comes to the Kraken with a proven ability to develop and motivate players at all stages of their careers as well as relationships throughout the Kraken’s AHL and NHL rosters.

In July, Bylsma added Jessica Campbell and Bob Woods to a coaching staff that already had Dave Lowry and Steve Briere (goaltending) on board. Not only does this round out the Kraken bench, Campbell’s hiring also marks the first woman to work as a full-time assistant coach behind the bench in the NHL.

But that’s not the only coaches who help the Kraken be their best on the ice. Back for another year are video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan. The two have proved invaluable time and time again not only in their ability to prepare the team for games, but also to make crucial split-second calls when a play needs review on the ice.

Assistant Coach, Video Tim Ohashi and Video Analyst, Brady Morgan

Two consultants continue on in support of the entire coaching staff: Dave Tippett remains in an advisory role that began last season and Matt Larke is the Kraken’s skills consultant.

In addition to the coaches, there are many teams of people supporting the players off the ice.

Strength & Conditioning

Head strength and conditioning coach, Nate Brookreson, stays at the helm of programming to prepare and maintain players’ fitness for the demands of an 82-game schedule. Supporting him is assistant coach Jacob Jensen and Toronto-based Gary Roberts who serves as the Kraken’s sports science performance consultant.

Head strength and conditioning coach, Nate Brookreson

The team also adds a new face to the mix. Colette Vartanian joins the organization as team dietitian. With over ten years of experience in sports nutrition and a masters in dietetics and nutritional sciences, Vartanian offers support for players to “achieve their optimal performance and health.”

Athletic Training

Justin Rogers has been promoted to head athletic trainer based on his 10-plus years of experience in the field, including all three years of the Kraken’s existence. In the process, as the first openly gay individual to be named to a head athletic trainer role in the NHL, he continues to open doors for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cole Harding is back as an assistant athletic trainer and is joined by Phillip Varney, who comes to the NHL after 17 seasons working with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) and 20 years of experience in and around hockey.

Further supporting the players is Washington native Annelle Carson, who enters her third straight season as the team’s massage therapist.

Equipment Management

All three equipment managers who have been with the Kraken since day one return for their fourth season. Led by Jeff Camelio, whose experience tracks all the way back to being a stick boy for the AHL team in Rochester (NY) at age 14. Invaluable support continues to come from assistant equipment managers Kris Stierwalt and James Stucky. Stierwalt’s first hockey job was also as a stick boy for the West Coast Hockey League, and Stucky is a Seattle native whose previous job was as equipment manager for the Everett Silvertips (WHL). Anthony Camelio rounds out the staff as an equipment specialist.

Head Equipment Manager, Jeff Camelio

Development Staff

The Kraken development staff, focused on players still working their way to the NHL, grows by one this season.

Last year’s staff is all back led by former NHLer Jeff Tambellini, director of player development. Also on the team: Justin Rai (skills development), former NHL player and coach Cory Murphy as well as Europe-based Frans Nielsen, who played almost 1,000 NHL games.

Joining the group is Katelyn Parker, a former player (Colgate) and coach (Brown, University of Connecticut), Katelyn returned to her native Pacific Northwest to lead development and coaching efforts at Kraken Community Iceplex in addition to her scouting responsibilities for Team USA’s women’s U-18 team. In Tambellini’s words, she bring experience in business, coaching, and scouting to the development staff.

