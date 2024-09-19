Who’s Who and What’s New 

Just as the Kraken spent this summer strengthening the team on the ice with key additions like signing of Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson, general manager Ron Francis and the front office shored up the group of people who help all the players be at their best, game in and game out.

As training camp gets underway and work on the upcoming season begins in earnest, what better time to refamiliarize ourselves with faces known and new behind the bench, in the locker room, and beyond.

Coaching Staff

Stanley Cup winner Dan Bylsma takes over as bench boss for the Kraken. The 2010-11 NHL coach of the year joined the Seattle organization in its first year, supporting a joint AHL team in Charlotte before becoming the first head coach in Coachella Valley history and leading his team to two straight AHL Western Conference Championships and Calder Cup Finals. He comes to the Kraken with a proven ability to develop and motivate players at all stages of their careers as well as relationships throughout the Kraken’s AHL and NHL rosters.

In July, Bylsma added Jessica Campbell and Bob Woods to a coaching staff that already had Dave Lowry and Steve Briere (goaltending) on board. Not only does this round out the Kraken bench, Campbell’s hiring also marks the first woman to work as a full-time assistant coach behind the bench in the NHL.

But that’s not the only coaches who help the Kraken be their best on the ice. Back for another year are video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan. The two have proved invaluable time and time again not only in their ability to prepare the team for games, but also to make crucial split-second calls when a play needs review on the ice.