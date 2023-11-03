A Letter To My Younger Self

The first athlete you ever come out to at Penn State will be a young Russian player who right after scoring a goal, skates to the bench, turns around and asks if you are gay. You will be in such complete shock; you will ask him to repeat the question. He will rephrase it asking if you like Skittles and the rainbow. You will confirm you do but that he should go play the game!

After the game, the player will call you over to his locker to let you know he is cool with Skittles and the rainbow, a subtle way of showing his acceptance.

There will be athletes drafted in Seattle’s expansion draft who will do all sorts of research about their new city. One will tell you and everyone around them they learned Seattle has one of the biggest LGBTQ+ communities. Another Kraken player will tell you about music he heard from a queer artist at a drag brunch with his girlfriend while on All-Star break. Now you will have a locker room with players and staff that know your sexuality and support you.

Not every day will be easy though. In your later teen years, you will have someone tell you, speculating you may be gay, that you may want to reconsider your career choices, that you can’t possibly work and thrive in a sports locker room.

There will be days in locker rooms that you will hear derogatory terms tossed around in reference to queer individuals. There will be at least one time when you demonstrate a rehab exercise for an unsuspecting athlete who will tell you the exercise is the “gayest thing they’ve ever seen.” There will be other times you will hear athletes discuss and debate gay and transgender rights. You will have to decide when to speak up and when to bite your tongue.

As you fall more into your comfort level you will learn how to navigate tough situations while advocating for those who need it. As a white, straight-passing man, you will realize you have a privilege you can use to stick up for those more marginalized than you. And as cliché as it is, when people say you “don’t seem that gay”, you figure out looks can be deceiving. LGBTQ+ individuals come in all shades of the rainbow, no matter their physical appearance and personality traits. Everyone is human.