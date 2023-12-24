Alive and Well in the PNW

When Kraken ownership set out to build what would be the only dedicated indoor rink within Seattle city limits, there was a grander mission than even the lofty one of serving as the training base of a brand-new National Hockey League franchise. The idea was to grow hockey at all levels, especially youth participation, in the Seattle area, the state of Washington, and the entire Pacific Northwest.
Such an undertaking required more than one rink. Accordingly, the always-bustling Kraken Community Iceplex in the city’s Northgate neighborhood features three NHL-regulation-size ice rinks. Consider it a hat trick of sorts that fortifies a Pacific Northwest hockey community and history that provided a strong foundation of supporters of the sport, whether they lace up skates, fill stands, billet junior players, or follow a childhood favorite team at popular hockey bars and restaurants across Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Hockey in the PNW is alive and, well, soaring to new heights on the shoulders and shoulder pads of generations loving the game long before Yanni Gourde won the team’s first Fan Favorite award during the inaugural season.
There are too many examples to cite in one story or conversation. Here are a few touchpoints to prove out that hockey is alive and well in the Pacific Northwest, growing every year and ready for the wonders of the 2024 NHL Winter Classic as the first of what is hoped to be other NHL tentpole events in seasons ahead.
We’re All Adults Here
When Andy Cole moved to Seattle from the East Coast 31 years ago, he brought his love for hockey along with the suitcases. The sport turned out to be an incredible way to make new friends in a new city and, in his case, carve out an influential role in Pacific Northwest hockey. It helped that Cole’s quest uncovered all sorts of hockey fans who had moved to the PNW for jobs and pursued a mutual love of the game on local rinks and sports bars across Washington. Cole founded the Greater Seattle Hockey League in 2001 because he wanted to help others find ice time to play and teams to join. The GSHL became the largest adult ice hockey league in the region with 2,000 adult female and male players.
In 2021, Cole accepted a role with the Kraken organization to lead a plan for the GSHL to join forces with the Kraken. Its leagues, teams, and members still play at the various rinks stretching from Tacoma to Everett that have been part of the network since Cole started things. The rec league still invites new players of all levels to join leagues and teams that match their skill sets. As part of the renamed Kraken Hockey League, now approaching 3,000 members, all players and teams have the opportunity to experience playing at the Kraken's training facility.