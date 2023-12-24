Alive and Well in the PNW

“This franchise is more than a hockey team, it's a movement that has swept the people of this region,” says Cole. “Our CEO, Tod Leiweke has been a long-time player in the Greater Seattle Hockey League. He has said from the start, “It's the fans and hockey players throughout the region that have put the wind in the sails of this franchise. We are all Kraken.”

Getting Into the Gruuuuuu-ve

Anyone who surmised the Seattle area and PNW as a “new” hockey market had discovered differently from the very first Kraken preseason games, which were hosted by the home arenas of Western Hockey League juniors teams, the Spokane Chiefs, Everett Silvertips, and Seattle Thunderbirds. The first game was in Spokane and when Philipp Grubauer made the very first save, the familiar and popular “Gruuuuu” cheer was loud and instant.

When the Kraken killed their first-ever penalty at Climate Pledge Arena, there were plenty of fans cheering the end of the shorthanded two minutes even as play continued. Newbie fans in nearby seats learned on the fly, sort of like changing lines or defensive pairs on the ice. Those knowing fans teaching others might be hockey players and surely many followed WHL teams for many seasons before. New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal will always be a hockey hero for his role with a WHL championship Thunderbirds team, same for defenseman Kevin Korchinski, now playing top-pair minutes with the Chicago Blackhawks as a teen after leading the WHL Seattle to the league title last season.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart still regularly communicates with kids who were big fans of his during Everett days and no Portland Winterhawks fans in that thriving youth hockey market are surprised by the successes of former standout players such as Oliver Bjorkstrand and Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Seth Jarvis among many others. The same can be said about players with the Tri-City Americans and Spokane across the state, plus Wenatchee will be the newest PNW franchise next season. The WHL teams in the PNW have long fueled interest in hockey and inspired girls and boys.

Grassroots on Ice

Back in 2021 when Kraken Community Iceplex was still under construction, the team’s learn-to-play-hockey instructors traveled state-wide to introduce the sport to kids of all ages. Fast-forward to this fall with hundreds of youth skating and stickhandling and smiling every week at the Iceplex, and the NHL squad coming off a two-rounds-of-playoffs season training on the same rinks where the kids take to the ice.

Those same instructors took to the road again on a try-hockey-for-free mission to keep the momentum going for youth hockey associations across the state. The stops included Sno-King Ice Arena and the rinks around the state, including Spokane, Tri-Cities, Wenatchee, and Vancouver, WA.

“The aim is to have beginners that have never tried hockey, or are in the very early stages, to get a free opportunity, receive coaching, and have a good experience,” said Martin Hlinka, director of youth hockey for the Kraken Youth Hockey Association. “We hope the next step is they sign up [with their local associations] and become hockey players.”

“Growth is positive in every age group right now in this sport,” said David Min, a Kraken Community Iceplex player development coach who organized the roadshow. “Kids that are 10 to 16 years old represent a non-traditional entry, but throughout our experience, we consistently see kids in this age window hungry to join and play.

Min pointed out that clubs such as Sno-King, like the long-time beacon of youth hockey based in Kirkland and named after Snohomish and King counties, recognized these trends and have created a pathway for their later start participants called Teens and Tweens. The Kraken Youth Hockey Association has a similar program called Sea League for kids from 9-16 years old who are at the beginner stages in their hockey career.