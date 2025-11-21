Guyle Fielder Still Strong, Maybe Stronger At 95  

There’s an irony of sorts to former Seattle Totems star Guyle Fielder becoming one of this country’s oldest knee replacement surgery patients ever.

The knock against giving Fielder a permanent NHL role decades ago had been that he didn’t take good care of himself; too many all-nighters at the pool hall and beer drinking sessions, the whispers went, even as he lit up netminders in the minor professional Western Hockey League. But Fielder, who turned 95 on Friday and remains Seattle’s oldest living former pro-hockey player, got the last laugh on everyone and is still in good enough shape that back in March, he finally replaced a knee dogging him since the 1960s.

“The doctor said, ‘We don’t do a knee surgery when you’re over 90, but you look like you might be in pretty good shape – I think you can handle it,’” Fielder said by phone from his home in an Arizona retirement community. “So, we kind of mulled it over and decided to go ahead. Because it wasn’t getting better. I had pain all the time with it, and it was getting worse. I didn’t like that. It hurt like hell.”

So, he got the surgery done. He returned home after an overnight hospital stay, began rehabilitation two weeks later, and is now walking with a cane he hopes to jettison shortly.

“They told me what exercises to do at home, so I went ahead and stuck with that,” Fielder said. “I’ll admit, I’ve gotten a little bit lazy with the exercises. But I’m doing the best I can.”

He sure is. Pro hockey’s fourth all-time point getter with 2,037, who guided Seattle to WHL titles in 1959, 1967, and 1968, keeps up with the things he enjoys most in life.

Sure, Fielder was thrilled to see his hockey legacy revived when NHL Seattle and then the Kraken came into existence. And yeah, he was there for a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the team built a replica stall of his Totems locker at its season ticket preview center in 2019, then saw an annual Guyle Fielder Award named after him and given annually to the Kraken player best exhibiting qualities of perseverance, hustle and dedication to hockey

Oh, and yes, Fielder was also in town two years ago to receive the Royal Brougham Sports Legend Award at the annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year banquet staged by the Seattle Sports Commission. And sure, the Kraken had him in their owner’s suite as a guest of honor at an ensuing Climate Pledge Arena game against his former Detroit Red Wings squad, followed the next morning by CEO Tod Leiweke giving him a private tour of the team offices and Kraken Community Iceplex.

But there are limits for anyone in their mid-90s.

Fielder is notoriously fearful of flying and drives everywhere with his companion of several years, Betty Johnson. Those prior 3,000-mile round trips to and from Seattle took a lot out of both, so they’re sparing of how many such long-distance sojourns they now make. And that means, as grateful as Fielder is to have experienced a personal hockey renaissance so late in life, his day-to-day is very different.