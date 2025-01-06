The Beginning of a Takeover

For any athlete, the dream is to play the sport they love for a living as a professional. As the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s (PWHL) visit to Seattle for the kick-off of the Takeover Tour at Climate Pledge Arena, for many girls and young women, that dream might feel just a little bit more real.

Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell played three seasons with the Calgary Inferno in the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

“I dreamt of playing in NHL arenas,” Campbell said. “That was always our goal; that was what we were striving for, even when I was playing seven years ago. Now, for me, sharing Climate Pledge with the players coming in and knowing that that's the stage that they've always been deserving to play on – that’s the biggest thing. It's so special to finally see it and not just see it happening, but to see the crowd show up, and to see it full, and see the energy. The product's always been there. It's just been about visibility and, honestly, support. So now it's all come together, and I'm just grateful that I get to be part of it here in Seattle. It's like all my worlds combined.”