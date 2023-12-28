Take it Outside

Make it Classic

That series would be played sporadically – a total of seven times to date – but its success spurred the idea of more outdoor games. And executives at NBC began to conceptualize how to execute an outdoor game that could also be televised – bringing not just NHL hockey, but the magical experience of playing outside to the airwaves.

It took time. Logistics of location, adapting larger ballparks and stadiums to the demands of building and maintaining ice, and equipping the location for proper broadcast demands weren’t easy problems to solve. But on a snowy New Year’s Day in 2008, the puck dropped between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres at what is now known as Highmark Stadium.

The Winter Classic was a go.

The iconic New Year’s Day game is now an annual event – with just two years missed since its inception (the NHL lockout prohibited the 2013 game from being played and in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause), and the game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle will be the 15th occurrence of the Classic. (Two Classics have been moved to Jan. 2 due to scheduling)

Teams have developed traditions around the Classic as well often wearing custom game day outfits that match their home city or a tradition around the location of the game. And the league – as it does with all of its major events – collaborates with local teams and organizations on a Legacy Project – a philanthropic effort meant to better the host city in thanks for its efforts.

Other outdoor games have been added to the Schedule from time to time including the Stadium Series, and two “Classics” to mark the 100th season along with the NHL Outdoors series at Lake Tahoe, but the Winter Classic is the only one to occur every single year.