Strong Start, Stronger Days Ahead

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – As a first-year assistant coach with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds, Brennan Sonne is living his best hockey life. He’s moved up to the pro ranks from a juniors head coach role in the Western Hockey League. His wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter moved with him to the Southern California desert from decidedly colder Saskatoon, SK, with the bonus of in-laws who are snowbirds with a house in the Valley. And, well, he doesn’t have to face Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus playing for the opponent anymore.

“Coaching against him was extremely annoying,” said Sonne last Friday before Firkus notched a primary assist on a key goal in the Firebirds win over the Abbotsford Canucks that night. “Because in juniors, he scored at will, and he was extremely difficult to stop. So in the 40-odd times I coached against him, I was quite annoyed.”

Saskatoon faces Moose Jaw, SK, 10 times during each WHL regular season. The two squads faced each other during the 2022 and 2024 WHL playoffs, with Moose Jaw winning the best-of-seven series in five games during Firkus’ 17-year-old season. The subsequent Kraken second-round pick (35th overall) at the 2022 NHL Draft tallied three goals and three assists, including the game-winner in Game 1 (named No. 1 star in his first WHL postseason game) and having a hand in Game 5’s first three Moose Jaw goals (2G, 1A) to build a 3-1 lead that Moose Jaw didn’t relinquish, securing the series win.

OK, understood, highly annoying. But matters were even more displeasing last spring when Moose Jaw ousted Saskatoon in a hard-fought seven-game series with six games decided in overtime. Firkus assisted on the Game 1 winning goal in OT and assisted on the Game 3 winning goal (the only contest decided in regulation). In Game 7, he scored his team’s second goal in a matchup that Moose Jaw won, 3-2, in overtime. Firkus and his teammates went on to sweep the WHL Final and push to just one win short of qualifying for the 2024 Memorial Cup championship game.

Taking the 200-foot Game ‘Very Seriously’

That’s 42 times Sonne worried about Firkus’ scoring touch and elite playmaking. Through the Firebirds’ first 13 games, Sonne said he’s seeing significant growth in the winger’s game from last spring. Firkus has three goals and six assists for nine points in 13 games, impressive enough for an AHL rookie. But the CVF assistant is most excited about Firkus’ upgraded performances in all zones.

“He's taken the 200-foot game very seriously,” said Sonne. “It's difficult to go from one structure to another, especially one that is so great for him. He's played Moose Jaw for a long time. To change that structure a little bit, there's always going to be little mistakes that happen, but he has taken a massive step so far this season.”

Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal also likes the early work from the 5-foot-11, 163-pound forward: “He's finding the scoreboard and plays on the power play. It's an adjustment for any of our first-year guys to compete against the size and strength of AHL players. One area he has done a pretty good job of is darting in and out of holes and finding space to operate. He's very good at being around the puck and contorting his body to put the puck in a good position to make the next play.”

Firkus Buying In, Knows He Can Improve

More importantly for Laxdal, Sonne and the Kraken hockey operations group, Firkus is all-in on gaining more strength, which will work to improve the explosiveness of his skating to separate from foes, plus being strong enough to outduel opponents during puck battles and wall plays. He is actively working with CVF head strength and conditioning coach Brandon Wickett.

“He's been in some battles where he gets pushed off pucks,” said Laxdal. “That's going to be part of the strength [workout] to make part of his game. Once he gets stronger, I see in my mind a lot of Jordan Eberle with a natural instinct to get to those open spots. But like most [younger prospects], he’s got areas for growth.

“There's lots of things I can improve on,” said Firkus, “just kind of grow every part of my game. Obviously, the defensive side of the puck is super important at the NHL level. You have to be trusted by your coaches. That's the big thing, just being trusted on each side of the puck. Be sure you can make plays on the wall; that's another big thing, especially along the wall of the D-zone, getting out of the zone and hemming your team in.”

From ‘Annnoying' to ‘Studious’ On and Off the Ice

Sonne works closely with CVF forwards, while fellow assistant Stu Bickel oversees the defensive corps. Sonne has moved from annoyed to “thrilled to work with” Firkus.

“He is a studious hockey player, low ego, very, very coachable,” said Sonne. “You have a guy that's like a sponge. And he also knows stuff before you even have to tell him. And if I tell him something one time in video [sessions], he's doing it on the ice.”

Off the ice, Firkus is roommates with forward David Goyette, another 2022 second rounder along with a pair of Finns, winger Jani Nyman and goaltender Nikke Kokko (for anyone wondering, Kokko went on the AHL website and changed his first name from “Niklas”). That’s four prospects any NHL team would like to have in their development system.

Like many hockey players, Firkus likes playing golf, a distinct option when your team plays in Coachella Valley. The Sonne-described “studious” 20-year-old proves mindful about the benefits of playing a round with his CVF teammates.

“I was listening to a podcast the other day,” said Firkus. “There was a discussion about golf and how it kind of just settles your mind when you're about to shoot. You don't have anything else in your mind, just playing golf. And that's very true. It's relaxing to get away from the rink at time with teammates. I mean, they might be talking during your backswing, but it’s still enjoyable.”