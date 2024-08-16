While the Kraken compete on ice, the sport has a long tradition of street hockey across big and small towns across the U.S. and Canada. Seattle is no exception. The latest proof case? Last weekend’s Second Annual Seattle Street Sports Showdown.

The event, a brainchild of Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Associated Recreation Council (ARC), staged 3x3 and 4x4 basketball and soccer tournaments for ages 8 to 13 on 6th and 8th avenues downtown during the weekend. As part of the street sports fest, the Kraken set up ball hockey goals on 6th Avenue Sunday, inviting kids of all ages to try their hands at stickhandling and shooting and getting a feel for hockey.

“We had a lot of kids come over because they were just curious or they would see we had [Kraken team mascot] Buoy there for a little bit,” said Andrew Bloom, Kraken manager for social impact and youth access. We gave them a stick [along with safety instructions], and some of the kids played a good 30 minutes. They just don’t want to leave.”

There were many first-timers but also youth who have played and enjoyed the sport through the efforts of One Roof Foundation and the Kraken.

Some of the kids would tell us they were excited to join, saying, ‘I played this in PE [physical education] class,” said Bloom. “That was cool feedback to get.”

One Roof Foundation (the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena)and the team have supplied ball hockey kits to some 200 local schools. The effort to introduce the sport in schools and playgrounds will continue, including multi-sports courts (including a ball hockey configuration) to be completed and opened in eastside Tacoma and the Muckleshoot Tribe in Auburn this year and one for South Park neighborhood during 2025.

The Associated Recreation Council (ARC), in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation, serves the city by offering a wide variety of recreational and lifelong learning programs, classes and activities. ARC, incorporated as a nonprofit in 1975, supports the mission of providing access to citywide recreation services through the work of ARC’s board of directors and a system of 36 advisory councils.

The weekend event was additionally sponsored by the Sounders FC and its Rave Foundation, plus Reign FC. By all accounts, the downtown event provided fun street sports days amie a formidable turnout thanks to Seattle Parks and Recreation outreach to youth. Even, the three-sport events displayed more ways for local girls and boys to pursue accessible physical activity.