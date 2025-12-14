Sabres (13-14-4) vs. Kraken (12-11-6) | 5:00 p.m.

One: Powering Through Scoring Chances

Sometimes, teams have to keep on keeping on. The Kraken notched eight high-danger scoring chances in Friday’s tight loss to Utah (don’t be fooled by two empty net goals by the Mammoth). They pressured Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka during a 5-on-3 power play early third period, but were denied a tying goal that would have made Mason Marchment's subsequent goal a go-ahead marker.

“We had a lot of chances again,” Lambert said. “I thought their goaltender made some big saves when he had to, especially on the five-on-three. For the most part, I thought our guys were good. But I thought we could have gotten more out of that last power play [called with less than five minutes remaining in regulation with the Kraken down 3-2].”

One stat about the power play chances for Seattle alongside going scoreless in four-man advantage scenarios: The Kraken totaled 14 shot attempts, but only seven were on net. In contrast, Utah was awarded two power plays, tallying seven shots, four on goal, and one score. The point here is to maintain the shot volume and look to put a few more pucks in areas where the goalie has to make a save and/or bodies, and sticks can redirect the puck.

Marchment provided a bright spot with two goals, doubling his season total to date. Getting the summer trade acquisition going on a goal-heater would prove a huge boost for a squad that just put Jared McCann on the injured list for three weeks and still awaits the return of veteran Jaden Schwartz, who arguably has been the Kraken’s best performer this season.

“It was nice to see him get on the board,” said Lambert. “We need more from him.”

Two: Meyers Delivering at AHL, NHL Levels

In the seconds left Friday in Salt Lake City, Ben Meyers scored his first goal with the Kraken in his 19th game. Playing between young forwards Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton, Meyers took a pass from Kartye and quick-released it past the aforementioned Vejmelka into the Utah net.

Meyers was called up from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley this week after a starring role with the Firebirds during last weekend’s sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks last weekend. CVF won Saturday’s game in a shootout after Meyers scored with half a minute left in regulation to push the game into extra time. On Sunday, Meyers scored the game-winning goal late third when he cashed in a pass from linemate Jacon Melanson (who, by the way, has been solid in all zones for the Firebirds all year). The goal was Meyers’ ninth in 11 games with Coachella Valley and extended his AHL point streak to nine straight games. He has totaled nine goals and four assists in 13 games with Coachella Valley after starting the season with Seattle.

Three: Know the Foe: Sabres 5-5-0 in Last 10 Games

Buffalo visits Climate Pledge Arena with a season record of 13-14-4 for 30 points in 31 games to place last among Eastern Conference teams. GM Kevyn Adams is on the hot seat per The Athletic, with former Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen in the wings as a senior advisor for the Sabres. But Buffalo has won its last two contests on its western swing, defeating Edmonton 4-1 on Tuesday and Vancouver 3-2 on Thursday. With an extra day’s rest versus a Seattle squad dealing with injuries to top forwards, no one should take the Sabres for an easy mark. BUF forward Tage Thompson continues to excel as a goal scorer with 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points. Winger Alex Tuch is an opponent to watch with four goals and two assists in his last 10 games.

Projected Lines (not official)

