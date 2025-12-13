‘You’re Still A Parent All The Time’ 

“You think of all the sacrifices that as a family we had to go through so he could be here,” said Tye Kartye’s father, Todd, adding he wasn’t sure just a few years ago he’d ever be on such a trip given his son went undrafted out of junior hockey. “It definitely brings back some good memories we had with him. It’s quite a privilege to be here and be able to do this.”

Todd Kartye said his son will always be that little kid he and his wife, Richelle, drove to early morning practices. Even while attending the front leg of the trip, when the Kraken faced the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena, it reminded him of his son’s youth league games years ago.

“It feels like you’re coming to your kid’s game,” he said. “You’re showing up an hour before the game while they do the warmup and just getting to meet all the other kids’ dads like we used to do and shoot the breeze about the game itself.”

With some obvious differences.

Kartye’s dad, a high school chemistry teacher from Kingston, Ontario, was having those hockey chats with other Kraken fathers in a suite leased out for them during the first of the two Dad’s Trip games last Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been in a suite area in an NHL rink,” he said. “So, the spread that they have in here and the space that they have in there is just amazing. I’m used to getting the 300-level seats when you go to a game in Montreal or Toronto, even if it’s only once a year. So, to be able to do this is a huge, nice thing.”

His son debuted for the Kraken in Game 5 of the opening playoff round in 2023, notably scoring against the Colorado Avalanche. He’d gotten that chance based off a standout 28-goal AHL rookie performance with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, something his father is impressed the Kraken allowed him the ice time and opportunity to do given his undrafted status.

“I can’t thank them enough for everything that they’ve done for him,” he said. “When he was in Coachella, everything was set up nicely down there for him. The coaching staff, the trainers. Everything down there was top notch.

“You want to make sure your kid is successful, right? And what else can you ask for but to have the opportunity? And they’ve given him those opportunities. And thankfully he’s been able to succeed in them. Especially for an undrafted kid. You don’t necessarily get shoved out of the picture after the draft, but for some things you may not get the spotlight of some of the other kids that got drafted in the first or second round.”