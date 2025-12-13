‘You’re Still A Parent All The Time’ 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Middle school teacher Chris Catton knows all about being entrusted with other people’s kids and taking that responsibility seriously.
And he can’t say enough about how the Kraken have welcomed in his 19-year-old son, Berkly, for his debut NHL season. Living in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, he admittedly hasn’t seen Berkly in-person all that much in-season since his son moved away at 15 to play major junior hockey in Spokane. But like the handful of other fathers of homegrown Kraken players attending their very first Dads & Mentors trip this week, knowing his young son is in good hands has removed some stress from having to let go of his offspring a lot sooner than most parents.
“Berk has said to me numerous times that the team and the guys have been so great to him,” Catton’s father said while attending this week’s games at home against the Los Angeles Kings and then here Friday night at Delta Center against the Utah Mammoth. “I was just telling Jordan Eberle’s dad that Jordan was my son’s first hero when he was growing up. Like, an absolute hero because he got that overtime goal (for Canada) against Russia at the (2009) world juniors, so Berkly knew everything about him and was obsessed with him. So, then, when he went to camp he was really nervous about meeting Jordan. But he told me, ‘Jordan is the nicest guy’ and, ‘You wouldn’t even know that he’s Jordan Eberle. He’s just a nice guy and he invites me out to supper.’
“So, Berk keeps telling us the team has been so nice to him,” he added. “And he’s going through a goal drought right now. He’s never not scored at any level. But he said that what makes it better is the guys are so nice to him. They’re all being positive with him and telling stories about how they went through slumps.”
For many dads of relative NHL newcomers, like Catton's father, attending the trip represents a culmination of the hockey journey and dream for father and son.