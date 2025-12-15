Kraken Callup Melanson Makes Presence Felt In Loss

Kraken forward Jacob Melanson didn’t waste any time making his presence felt all over the ice in a rare NHL opportunity after illness worked its way through his team’s locker room.

Melanson dished out four hits on opposing Buffalo Sabres players the first period alone on his way to a game-leading seven overall in Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Climate Pledge Arena. Called up on an emergency basis from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday after illness left several Kraken players depleted, the fourth-round pick from the franchise’s first draft in 2021 was an energetic bright spot on a team in desperate need of a boost.

Melanson took part in Sunday’s morning skate, then got the late nod for his second career NHL game when Mason Marchment was deemed too ill to play.

Unfortunately for the Kraken, even with Melanson crashing into everything in sight, they managed only three shots in the opening period and gave up an opening goal to Noah Ostlund off of a 2-on-1 break and nifty passing sequence with Josh Norris. Then, early in the middle period, two Sabres found themselves in all alone on goalie Joey Daccord and it was Tage Thompson scoring off a quick feed from Peyton Krebs to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

Zach Benson scored an empty net goal in the final minute to clinch it for Buffalo.

The Kraken got one back on the power play with under eight minutes to go in the period with Chandler Stepheson firing a puck through traffic from the left circle and getting it by netminder Alex Lyon. The goal came on only the 10th shot of the game for his team, which otherwise hadn’t come close at all other than Freddy Gaudreau backhanding one off the post in the opening period.

As for Melanson, he notched his seven hits in just under eight minutes of total ice time, with the Kraken reducing his shifts as the third period wound down.

Playing in tied, or one-goal games has become a habit for the Kraken of late. This was the fifth consecutive game they’ve been in such a position, managing a lone victory by scoring in the final 25 seconds to tie Los Angeles last Wednesday night ahead of prevailing in overtime.

But as was the case in Utah on Friday night, when the Mammoth scored two late empty net goals, the Kraken failed to generate much offense this time around once Daccord was pulled late for an extra attacker. The Sabres broke out of their end after a faceoff and Benson wound up with the puck in the neutral zone staring at an empty net and not missing with his shot.