Seattle Kraken Unveil New Third Jersey for 2025-26 Season 

SEATTLE (Sept. 4, 2025) – The Seattle Kraken today unveiled their new third jersey, scheduled to be worn 12 times during the 2025-26 regular season including its debut on Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena.

The team’s first third jersey marks a new innovative direction with a continued commitment to the mystery of the brand. The crest features an ice blue outline that glows in the dark, alongside a glow effect on the shoulders, numbers and names. The glow is designed to be both beautiful and mysterious.

“When we set out to design a third jersey, we wanted to create something a bit more menacing and intense,” said Kraken Vice President of Brand Aaron Wiggan. “We drew our inspiration from the eerie shadows of the deep Pacific Northwest waters. The result is the franchise’s first all-black kit that includes an Ice Blue, glow-in-the-dark outline on the crest – a nod to the incredible bioluminescence found in these waters. We're extremely proud of how it turned out, and we can't wait to see our players and fans in this new look.”

On the featured nights, fans wearing their jerseys will play their part in the game presentation with the glow in the dark elements. Other design elements include:

The stripes on the sleeves embody sonar pings, alluding to what lies deep under water.

The inner collar lists the coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken crest is crafted in tonal black-on-black stitching.

Like the team’s home and away uniforms, this jersey features the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe patch, updated with a glow-in-the-dark outline, mountain, and text to match the new design.

To complete the kit, players will wear black gloves, shorts and socks, plus matte black helmets with glow-in-the-dark Amazon logos.

Bioluminescence occurs when phytoplankton emit light to scare off potential predators; a fun comparison to what the Kraken will do to their opponents in their new look.

"This is an exciting new look for our team, and the jersey is phenomenal," said Kraken captain Jordan Eberle. "The glow-in-the-dark element is really unique, and it's such an eye-catching look. I love the inspiration behind it and all the details that went into the design. We hope it will add to the incredible atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena."

Kraken Season Ticket Members will be able to preorder the jersey starting tomorrow, Sept. 5 through Sept. 10. Presales for the public start Sept. 11. Jerseys will be available at all Kraken Team Store locations and online starting Oct. 5. Additional merchandise featuring the new look will be available at Kraken Team Stores starting Oct. 9.

This jersey will be worn during the following games this season:

Nov. 1 vs. New York Rangers

Nov. 5 vs. San Jose

Nov. 26 vs. Dallas

Dec. 4 at Edmonton

Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 29 vs. Vancouver

Jan. 6 vs. Boston

Jan. 23 vs. Anaheim

Jan. 25 vs. New Jersey

March 4 vs. St. Louis

March 12 vs. Colorado

April 9 vs. Vegas

More details on the jersey can be found at TheAbyssAwakens.com.

Single-game tickets for all home games for the 2025-26 campaign are on sale now and available at SeattleKraken.com/tickets.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Kraken introduced new benefits for Kraken Season Ticket Memberships, such as new pricing throughout the arena, increased family ticket bundles, flexibility, enhanced discounts and exclusive experiences. Fans can learn more about season ticket memberships here.