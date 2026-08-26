Seattle Kraken to Appear on National Television Seven Times in 2026-27 Season

SEATTLE (Aug. 26, 2026) — The National Hockey League today announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season. Seattle will appear on national TV seven times on TNT, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu beginning Oct. 22 against the Utah Mammoth at Climate Pledge Arena (TNT).

The Kraken Hockey Network will produce every non-national game for distribution on KING 5, KONG and select TEGNA, Gray, Cox and Morgan Murphy TV stations, and via streaming on Prime Video. All games will be available on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM and local iHeart affiliate stations where available.

Seattle’s full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Below is the national broadcast schedule for Seattle:

Oct. 22, 2026 - Utah at Seattle (ESPN+)

Dec. 3, 2026 - Dallas at Seattle (ESPN+)

Dec. 10, 2026 - Washington at Seattle (ESPN)

Jan. 19, 2027 - Seattle at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

Jan. 28, 2027 – Seattle at Minnesota (TNT)

Feb. 19, 2027 – Seattle at Utah (ESPN)

March 11, 2027 – Los Angeles at Seattle (ESPN+)

The NHL also announced the following game time changes:

Oct. 22, 2026

Utah at Seattle - start time has changed from 6:40 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

Dec. 3, 2026

Dallas at Seattle - start time has changed from 6:40 p.m. PT to 7:00 p.m. PT

Dec. 10, 2026

Washington at Seattle - start time has changed from 6 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

March 6, 2027

Seattle at Ottawa - start time has changed from 3:30 p.m. PT to 3:00 p.m. PT

March 11, 2027

Los Angeles at Seattle - start time has changed from 6:40 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

March 27, 2027

Seattle at Minnesota - start time has changed from 3:00 p.m. PT to 1:00 p.m. PT

March 28, 2027

Seattle at Chicago - start time has changed from 2:00 p.m. PT to 1:00 p.m. PT