Seattle Kraken to Appear on National Television Nine Times in 2025-26 Season

SEATTLE (Aug. 27, 2025) — The National Hockey League today announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season. Seattle will appear on national TV nine times on TNT, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu beginning Dec. 10 against the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena (TNT).

Below is the national broadcast schedule for Seattle:

Dec. 10 - Los Angeles at Seattle (TNT)

Dec. 16 - Colorado at Seattle (TNT)

Jan. 21, 2026 - New York Islanders at Seattle (TNT)

Feb. 3, 2026 - Seattle at Anaheim (TNT)

March 4, 2026 - St. Louis at Seattle (ESPN+/Hulu)

March 17, 2026 - Tampa Bay at Seattle (TNT)

April 2, 2026 - Utah at Seattle (ESPN+/Hulu)

April 13, 2026 - Los Angeles at Seattle (ESPN)

April 16, 2026 - Seattle at Colorado (ESPN)

The NHL also announced the following game time changes:

Jan. 21, 2026

New York Islanders at Seattle - start time has changed from 7 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

April 13, 2026

Los Angeles at Seattle - start time has changed from 7 p.m. PT to 6:30 p.m. PT

Seattle’s full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Kraken Hockey Network will produce every non-national game for distribution on KING 5, KONG and select TEGNA, Gray, Cox and Morgan Murphy TV stations, and via streaming on Prime Video. Games are available for free over-the-air in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. All games will be available on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM and local iHeart affiliate stations where available.