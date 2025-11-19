Kraken Road Show Hits Spokane This Weekend 

Kraken forward Berkly Catton knows more about present-day hockey in Spokane than just about anybody associated with the NHL club.

And so, Catton, the former major junior star who guided the Spokane Chiefs to the Western Hockey League Final last spring, is beyond pleased his current team will send a delegation of staffers to Eastern Washington city this weekend as part of a planned Kraken Road Show series of events. The Kraken and Chiefs will combine forces in a schedule that includes school visits by mascot Buoy, a Saturday “Try Hockey For Free” session for local youngsters, and a Sunday afternoon watch party at a Spokane eatery when the NHL squad plays the New York Islanders.

“I know the town’s going to absolutely love it,” said Catton, who tore up the WHL ranks with Spokane the past few seasons ahead of earning a spot with a Kraken team that drafted him No. 8 overall in July 2024. “Folks are going to actually eat that up. I know I’d be super excited if I were there. It’s just awesome how great a hockey community it is and how much support there is there for the Chiefs and for the Kraken.”

Catton himself is driving a lot of that interest, his junior hockey exploits bringing scores of new supporters to the Chiefs and now the Kraken, as well as his former Spokane fans continue following his NHL progress.