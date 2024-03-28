Seattle Kraken Sign Lukas Dragicevic to Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. — March 28, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have signed 2023 second-round draft pick Lukas Dragicevic to an entry-level contract ($950,000 AAV) that is set to begin next season. The defenseman is expected to report to Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds on an amateur tryout contract.

"We are excited to have Lukas officially sign with our organization," said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. "Lukas’ WHL career has already reached historic feats, and we are looking forward to seeing him take the next step in his development."

Dragicevic, who stands at six-foot-one, 190 pounds, has totaled 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) this season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL), serving as one of his team’s alternate captains. His 50 points led his team’s defensemen and ranked 15th among all WHL blueliners. His 15 goals are just one shy of his WHL career high, and the 2023-24 campaign marks the second consecutive year in which he has reached the 50-point plateau.

In all, Dragicevic has totaled 157 points (35 goals, 122 assists) in 202 regular-season games with Tri City, ranking third all-time in scoring among the franchise's defensemen. He had a career year with the Americans in 2022-23, totaling 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) in 68 regular-season games, earning WHL First Team All-Star honors. His 2022-23 campaign was the highest-scoring season by an Americans skater since 2018-19 and the highest point total by a Tri-City defenseman since 1996-97, the first year that stats are available. Dragicevic recorded a 27-game point streak from Oct. 14 to Dec. 30, 2022, which set a Tri-City franchise record and was the longest point streak by a WHL defenseman since 1996-97.

A native of Richmond, British Columbia, Dragicevic has represented his home country in international competition at both the 2022 and 2023 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships. He totaled three points (one goal, two assists) in four games in 2022 and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games in 2023, taking home a bronze medal. Dragicevic was selected by Seattle in the second round (57th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

