Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Mason Marchment from Dallas in Exchange for a 2025 Fourth-Round Pick and 2026 Third-Round Pick

SEATTLE (June 19, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Dallas’ 2025 fourth-round pick (previously acquired by Seattle) and Seattle’s own 2026 third-round pick.

“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster," said Botterill. "He's a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We're excited to have him join our group."

Marchment, 30, tied his career high in goals (22) and had 47 points (22g/25a) and a +15 rating in 62 regular-season games with Dallas last season. He tied the second-highest point total of his career despite missing 21 games due to injury and set a personal best in game-winning goals (4).

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound forward was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 17, 2024 after producing three multi-point performances in as many contests. Marchment posted nine points (4g/5a) in three games, the most of any player during that span. He recorded five points (1g/4a) in Dallas' 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Nov. 11, 2024, becoming the third Stars player in the past decade to record five points in a game. Marchment became the 18th undrafted player to reach 100 assists when he reached the century mark on Nov. 18, 2024 against Anaheim.

Marchment has appeared in 302 career regular-season games with Dallas, Florida and Toronto, recording 76 goals, 189 points (76g/113a), 258 penalty minutes and a +64 rating. The Uxbridge, Ontario native established career highs in goals (22), assists (31), points (53), power-play goals (6) and power-play points (11) with Dallas in 2023-24 (81 GP). Marchment has also appeared in 59 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, registering 11 goals and 19 points (11g/8a).