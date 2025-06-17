Kraken Coaching Room Complete

As the Kraken embark upon the Lane Lambert era, three assistant coaches and fresh voices were added Tuesday to the all-important “nerve-center’’ coaching room that will be the throughline to establishing a winning culture and the playoff runs that follow.

The Kraken hired outgoing New Jersey Devils assistant Chris Taylor, former AHL Colorado Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth, plus new goalie coach Colin Zulianello from the team’s AHL Coachella Valley affiliate. They join a revamped Lambert staff that includes incumbent assistant coach Jessica Campbell and holdover video assistant coach Tim Ohashi and video analyst Brady Morgan.

“It is vital to trust in people to do their jobs,” said Lambert, who is adamant about empowering his coaching staff to generate full potential from players and become a perennial playoff contender. “The cohesiveness of the staff and the chemistry of the staff, it can’t be overstated. You spend upward of 300 days a year, all in the same room and at times 14 hours a day. There’s got to be real chemistry there. That’s one of the reasons this process took a little while. First and foremost, we were looking for the right people, the right fit, good people, and we feel we've found that with these three individuals.”

Lambert has worked in NHL coaching rooms for the last 14 seasons and has been behind the bench for 21 postseason series over the past decade. Of prime focus within the Kraken’s coaching room this season will be fostering a winning culture where losing streaks are kept to a minimum.

“We put a real emphasis on finding people that are adept at a teaching and development style,” Lambert said, “but also mixing in coaches that have had success who are in a position to help our team have success at the NHL level. It’s a two-fold process.”

Among the newcomers, Taylor, 53, a former Rochester Americans head coach in the AHL who posted a 116-65-33 record over three years, worked the past five seasons for the Devils. Schneekloth, 46, spent a dozen seasons as a head coach and assistant with the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate, going 83-46-15 the past two seasons with him serving as Eagles’ bench boss.

Zulianello, 46, served as Coachella Valley goalie coach and worked extensively with Joey Daccord during the team’s 2023 conference championship run while drawing high praise from Philipp Grubauer last season when the netminder joined the Firebirds for a stint. He is also widely credited in the Seattle organization for guiding AHL All-Rookie Team goaltender Nikke Kokko from a backup role into a clutch No. 1 starter in the playoffs for Coachella Valley this season.

Zulianello’s addition means he and Campbell, 32, will be two familiar faces in the coaching room, especially for younger players such as defenseman Ryker Evans, center Shane Wright, forward Tye Kartye and other Firebirds likely to play NHL games this coming season.

Past Successes Common Denominator

In his new hires, Lambert has selected high performers: Schneekloth’s Colorado squad posted the best regular season record (43-21-8) in the American Hockey League Western Conference this past season and ranked third overall in the league with a .653 winning percentage. The Eagles led the highly competitive league in goals scored (250 or 3.5 per game) and finished third best in goals against (185 or 2.5 per game).

As an ECHL head coach, Schneekloth’s Colorado Eagles teams won back-to-back Kelly Cup championships in 2017 and 2018 ahead of the franchise joining the AHL for 2018-19. The new Kraken assistant coach won a Central Hockey League championship in his first season playing for Colorado in 2006-07 as a left-shooting defenseman, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists in 25 games. He was named a CHL Outstanding Defenseman in 2009 and 2010, then earned the same honor two years later in the ECHL. The new Kraken assistant coach retired in 2013 as the Eagles' all-time leader in points (356), goals (111) and assists (245) by a defenseman. He’d previously won an NCAA championship with the University of North Dakota in 2000.

“In doing my research, all I heard about Aaron was ‘tremendous human being, hard working and successful, ’” Lambert said. “Success as in having his teams be difficult to play against. That characteristic fits in right for me with the team identity. I'm excited to have him join. I know that he's extremely excited and extremely hungry. That's what we're looking for.”