Putting Another School Year On Ice 

But after plenty of initial tumbles all around, those concerns quickly evaporated amid a sea of laughter, especially when students were joined out on the ice by Kraken mascot Buoy. The morning ice skating field trip was arranged for students in grades 3 through 5, while younger classes at the Title 1 School near to downtown got an afternoon visit from Buoy and played trivia games at a gymnasium assembly.

The school’s limited resources opened the door for the Kraken and ORF to help amplify the year-end festivities. ORF has had a yearlong partnership with Lowell Elementary, including a Thanksgiving visit from Buoy and a project that saw three new drinking fountains installed last fall.

The fountains came about after singer and songwriter Billie Eilish opted to forgo the customary artist’s gift she would have received ahead of some December concerts at Climate Pledge Arena. Eilish, long a champion of environmental causes, asked that the money for the gift instead be spent on a worthwhile project, which led to One Roof coming up with the drinking fountain idea.

Lowell Elementary, housed in a building more than a century old in many sections, had long been plagued by a lack of clean, cold and accessible drinking water at any of the school’s fountains. That scarcity was an issue that qualified for funding under One Roof’s environmental justice pillar, given many Lowell students are from low-income families – some even housing insecure -- and lack access to potable drinking water at home as well as at school.

Now, with the three new fountains installed and reusable drinking containers given by ORF to each student to fill with water, access to water is no longer an issue. Lowell students also took part in a subsequent field trip to Climate Pledge, where they learned firsthand about the arena’s environmental sustainability efforts.