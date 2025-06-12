Putting Another School Year On Ice 

First-time skater Maëlle Lowe smiled as she navigated her way off the Kraken Community Iceplex main rink, careful to avoid frolicking classmates.
Fifth grader Lowe, 10, was among about 250 students from Lowell Elementary School taking part in end-of-school-year celebrations at the Kraken’s main practice rink, made possible by the team and its One Roof Foundation philanthropic arm. Though she’d rollerbladed before, this was the first time Lowe and many of her school friends had ever been on ice skates.
“I was a little bit nervous, but as soon as I got out on the ice I was like ‘Oh, this is just like a rollerblading rink’,” Lowe said, adding that having her school friend, Chrissy, out there with her for support made things easier. “Coming here, I think a lot of us were thinking the same thing. We were just singing a bunch of random songs and trying to avoid the conversation about falling. I think we were afraid of falling and getting made fun of.”