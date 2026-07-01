Seattle Kraken Sign Forwards Lleyton Roed and J.R. Avon to One-Year Deals

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By Kraken PR /
@SeattleKrakenPR nhl.com/kraken

SEATTLE (June 29, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the

club has signed forwards Lleyton Roed and J.R. Avon both to one-year, two-way deals ($850,000 AAV) for

the 2026-27 season.

Roed, 23, appeared in his second full season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American

Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The White Bear, Minnesota native totaled 38 points (11g/27a) over a

career-high 65 regular-season games in 2025-26. Roed’s 38 points and 27 assists were both AHL career-

highs. He ranked fourth in points, fifth in assists and eighth in goals among all Firebirds in 2025-26. In 12

Calder Cup playoff games, he ranked fifth in points (7) after adding three goals and four assists. In 236

regular-season career AHL games, Roed has totaled 66 points (25g/41a) and eight points (4g/4a) in 17

career playoff games.

Avon, 22, also played the 2025-26 season with Coachella Valley, adding a career-high 24 points (10g/14a)

in his first season with the team and recording eight points (7g/1a) in 12 post-season contests with the

Firebirds. The Peterborough, Ontario native’s seven goals were tied for the most among all Coachella

skaters in the playoffs. Over 170 career regular-season games split between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

and Coachella Valley, Avon has notched 59 points (26g/33a) in total.

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