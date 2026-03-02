Seattle Kraken Sign Defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a One-Year Contract

SEATTLE (March 2, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract ($775,000 AAV).

“We're happy to have Gustav under contract with our team," said Botterill. "He's been a steady, veteran presence in Coachella and brings depth to our blueline.”

Olofsson, who was previously on an American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, signs an NHL contract with the Kraken. He’s posted 16 points (2g/14a) in 29 games this season with the Firebirds, Seattle’s AHL affiliate. The alternate captain has amassed 51 points (7g/44a) in 151 regular-season games over four seasons (2022-26) with Coachella Valley. He also appeared in four NHL games with the Kraken between 2022-24.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman recorded 11 assists in 62 regular-season NHL games with the Kraken, Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens, setting career highs in games played (41) and assists (8) during the 2017-18 season with Minnesota. Olofsson has totaled 131 points (20g/111a) in 395 regular-season AHL games split between the Firebirds, Charlotte Checkers, Laval Rocket and Iowa Wild. He earned a spot on the AHL All-Star Team during the 2015-16 season after totaling 17 points (2g/15a) in 52 games with Iowa, tying for second among the team’s blueliners in scoring. The following year he set AHL career highs in goals (6), assists (18), points (24) and regular-season games played (59).

The 31-year-old appeared in 57 Calder Cup Playoff contests over four postseason runs with Charlotte (2021-22) and Coachella (2022-25), adding 14 points (5g/9a) in that span. He played in all 50 of Coachella Valley’s postseason appearances, helping the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals in two consecutive seasons in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Olofsson ranked fourth in points among the team’s defensemen (5; 3g/2a) while setting AHL playoff career highs in goals, assists, points and games played (26).

Prior to going pro, Olofsson played one season (2013-14) of collegiate hockey at Colorado College, totaling eight points (4g/4a) in 30 games, ranking fourth among the team’s defensemen in scoring. He spent the previous two seasons (2011-13) playing for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he recorded 24 points (2g/22a) in 66 regular-season games.

The Boras, Sweden, native won a gold medal at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship in Malmo, Sweden. He registered five points (1g/4a) in seven games, leading all Swedish blueliners in scoring and all defensemen in the tournament in assists. He was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

